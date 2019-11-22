A round of snow hit the Pikes Peak region overnight, forcing Fort Carson to close and most Colorado Springs-area schools to cancel classes Friday heading into what for many districts is a week-long Thanksgiving holiday break.
--
Update 11:30 a.m.
Roads are slick in Pueblo and areas south of Colorado Springs, as the storm moves south. Flurries continue to fall in Colorado Springs.
--
Update 11:25 a.m.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between exits 132 and 135 are open, Colorado Department of Transportation reported.
--
Update 11:10 a.m.
Snow continues to fall across the Pikes Peak region.
Here are the snow totals for the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service:
Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches
Woodland Park - 5 inches
Air Force Academy - 4.5 inches
Monument - 5 inches
5 inches of snow and still falling in Teller County. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XcYuqsI4PM— Nathan Van Dyne (@NathanVanDyne) November 22, 2019
--
Update 10:16 a.m.
Buses along Route 40 will not be in service for the rest of the day, Mountain Metro tweeted. Buses along Route 33 will not go up Ruxton Avenue while conditions are icy.
All other routes will resume at noon.
--
Update 9:45 a.m.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed between exits 132 and 135, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes are also closed between exit 99A and 99B.
--
Update 8:33 a.m.
All Mountain Metro bus routes are temporarily suspended due to dangerous road conditions.
--
Update 8:27 a.m.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is closed, the school's campus police tweeted. All classes and activities are cancelled.
--
Update 7:55 a.m.
Updated snow totals (courtesy KKTV):
- Briargate 6 inches
- Monument 5 inches
- Gleneagle 4.5 inches
- Woodland Park 3-4 inches
- Stetson Hills 3.5 inches
--
Update 7:32 a.m.
Crashes are being reported at the following:
- The intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Circle Drive.
- Northbound Powers Boulevard near Astrozon.
- Westbound Cimarron Street near 8th Street
- Voyager Parkway near Ridgeline
- Northbound Powers Boulevard just north of Barnes Road
There’s about three inches of snow sticking to the side streets in downtown Colorado Springs (and a very content sheepdog). pic.twitter.com/YkkH3Jlc11— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) November 22, 2019
--
Update 7:17 a.m.
A jackknifed semi was blocking the left two lanes of southbound I-25 near Fillmore has been removed. Northbound traffic is backed up to the Nevada/Tejon exit, while southbound slowdowns extend all the way to the Woodmen Road exit. Click here for the latest traffic conditions around the Pikes Peak region.
--
Update 7:01 a.m.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting multiple disabled vehicles in the area of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard. Avoid the area.
--
Update 7 a.m.
Early snow reports show accumulations of 3-4 inches in Woodland Park and 3.5 inches in Falcon.
--
Update: 6:54 a.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV has reported cars stuck of hills on Union Boulevard near Vickers and on Powers Boulevard near Barnes.
Road conditions are treacherous Friday morning, forcing many closures and delays.
--
Here's the status of area school districts as of 7:45 a.m.
- Academy District 20 - Closed
- Calhan RJ1 - No AVP.
- Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 - Closed
- Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind - Closed
- Colorado Springs Dist. 11 - Closed
- District 49 - Closed. Falcon High School on E Learning Day. UPDATE
- Edison 54JT - 2 Hours Late. NO Career Start/College Bu
- Ellicott 22 - There are no Friday classes. UPDATE
- Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 - Closed
- Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J - As scheduled
- Hanover 28 - Closed UPDATE
- Harrison Dist. 2 - Closed
- Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - Closed
- Manitou Springs SD 14 - Closed UPDATE
- Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - Closed UPDATE
- Peyton 23JT - Classes canceled. No PPCC Career Start (AVP)
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE - Closed
- Widefield 3 - Closed
- Woodland Park Re-2 - Closed UPDATE
---
Snow mixed with patchy fog are forecast to continue much of Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, with the best chance before 10 a.m. After that, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 34 in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs and Teller County are on accident alert / cold reporting status. Multiple crashes and slideoffs are being reported Friday morning, causing traffic delays throughout the region.
Skies will clear Friday night with a low of 22. Expect sunny skies and a warmup over the weekend with a forecast high of 52 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday in Colorado Springs.
Among the school districts closed Friday: Fountain-Fort Carson Distict 8, Colorado Springs District 11, Academy District 20, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Manitou Springs District 14 and several others.
Pikes Peak Community College also closed all of its campuses Friday while other colleges and universities have delayed starts.
While Fort Carson is closed Friday, other military posts are on delayed reporting status. The Air Force Academy is closed to all non-mission essential staff.
A slow commute can be expected this morning. Roads are icy and snowpacked along the I-25 corridor, in Teller and Fremont Counties , and across portions of the southeast plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wTRedRyrCA— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 22, 2019
Winter Weather Advisory continues through 11AM for the highlighted areas. Light snowfall accumulations are anticipated throughout the morning hours over the northern I-25 corridor, the afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor, and all day over the mountains. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/GP0kJRR3J3— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 22, 2019
SPOTTED: Tandem plows clearing snow heading south on Union, just south Austin Bluffs @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/JOHW3dTgv8— Jenna Middaugh (@JennaMiddaugh) November 22, 2019
CDOT reported icy conditions in many areas around Colorado Springs and along I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver on Thursday night.
Castle Rock police reported that there are multiple crashes along I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument Hill.
Colorado Springs police said that a vehicle hit a power pole at North Union Boulevard and Family Place in the Briargate area.