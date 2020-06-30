Bars and nightclubs will not be allowed to operate in Colorado in July, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday, reversing a mid-June decision allowing them to re-open with modifications, and citing the advice of governors in Texas and Arizona, states struggling with a coronavirus resurgence.
Polis spoke to the governors yesterday, both of whom he said attributed their states' recent uptick to re-opening of the venues, as well as large parties.
"Our country, and the world, has not yet figured out, in the pandemic, how to do bars and nightclubs safely," Polis said, adding that allowing both types of establishments to remain open is "too big of a risk" to the re-opening of schools this fall and allowing gyms, pools, and restaurants to remain open with modifications.
The closure of bars and nightclubs will occur in the next 48 hours, whenever a new public health order is issued, Polis said, adding that regional variances granted by the state remain in effect. The closure will remain in effect for 30 days.
Colorado has experienced a "slight uptick" in virus cases over the last two weeks, Polis said, with an upward trend in diagnoses nine out of the last 14 days.
Cases now sit at 32,717, with the state's R0 value — representing the number of subsequent infections from one case of coronavirus — hovering around one. If that value continues to sit at or above one, the rate of virus transmission will grow over time, Polis said.
"It's not a matter of if, just a question of when" that rate will grow, he said. "Everyday activities become more dangerous. We are not where many of our neighboring states are," but we're not as successful as we'd like to be in leveling transmission.
"We've lost over 1,500 people to this virus. It would take another 1,500 from us in a heartbeat."
Colorado's recent uptick has occurred "largely among the younger demographic," Polis said. "I think that's partially attributable to bars and nightclubs," as well as to recent protests. "Thus far, it's just a small uptick, but I think we can nip this in the bud by acting soon."
In the same vein, Polis urged Coloradans to keep their Fourth of July celebrations small and socially distanced.
"We want to celebrate our nation's birthday, but we want to do that in a way that protects life and our economy," he said. "When people are having large parties, there's a spike. You have one big party, it goes from one person to 43 people. That's what this virus does."
To young people considering attending holiday parties, the governor said odds are that, out of 20 friends, one or two will need to be hospitalized, should they catch the virus, adding, "You're really rolling the dice."
Polis and state health officials also outlined criteria that will allow counties where the virus is controlled to transition to the stepped-down "protect our neighbors" phase, where they'll remain until the is a vaccine or cure, as early as next week, he said.
For a county to move to the third phase, low virus prevalence, health are capacity to handle a surge and strong public health capacity are required, he said, adding that he expects some counties will qualify as soon as early July.
In counties that qualify for the phase, bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate, he added.
No relaxing of restrictions would be announced Tuesday, he emphasized.
In other news:
- From a public health perspective, the state needs to be at 80-85% mask wearing, he said. He thinks it has helped that staunch conservatives like Vice President Mike Pence are wearing masks. Wearing a mask should not be an ideological issue, he said.
- "We don't want to have the kind of setback that Arizona, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma are having," he said.
- We've recovered 20% of the jobs we lost in March in April, he said. Our unemployment rate is 10.2%, and while lower than the rest of the country, is still "unacceptable," he said.
- "We want to figure out bars and nightclubs," along with the rest of the world, he said.
- "We don't want Colorado to become a mecca of nightlife in the pandemic," he said.
- "Colorado is currently a positive outlier. We want to keep it that way," he said.
- "We will celebrate the day again when Colorado will have renown nightlife of regional, national, and indeed international acclaim," Polis said.
- "We'll figure out a way, there's gotta be a way," Polis said regarding again re-opening bars and nightclubs. "But we have to make sure they are ready first."