Snow in Colorado Wednesday night and early Thursday morning has left a range of snowfall and icy conditions throughout the area leading to dangerous driving conditions and institutional closures in Colorado Springs.
-Click or tap here for closures and delays
-Click or tap here for traffic conditions around Colorado Springs
-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions
8:49 a.m.: CO 24 has been reopened, but choices are limited once travelers reach Limon. CO 86 and 91 are both closed in that area. I-70 and US 40 are both open, but snowpack and slushy conditions make driving hazardous.
8:24 a.m.: As much as 10 inches of snow fell in Black Forest during Wednesday night's storm. Areas east of Colorado Springs saw as much as 6 inches, while Monument reported as much as 8 inches near County Line Road. Colorado Springs proper reported between trace amounts and 2 inches.
8:20 a.m.: There are numerous closures and delays throughout the Pikes peak region. Click or tap here for the updated list.
8:16 a.m.: A vehicle hit a curb on westbound Austin Bluffs parkway near Siferd. The right lane is blocked.
7:45 a.m.: The city received a range of 1/2”-10” of snow, northern Colorado Springs being impacted the strongest.
There has been a full call out of snow and ice removal equipment throughout Colorado Springs. City officials say the snow is heavy and wet, and roads are slick. Proper caution should be taken among morning commuters.
Multiple road closures have been instituted throughout the state due to adverse driving conditions.
-I-70 is closed in both directions from Airpark Rd-Burlington.
-US-24 is closed in both directions from Calhan to Limon.
Quite a bit of snow up in northern part of @CityofCOS It’s a heavy wet snow too so it will take awhile to clear your car. Don’t forget to clear the top and your lights. Oh and while we’re at… drive slow and give plenty of space to other vehicles#cowx #safetyfirst #snow pic.twitter.com/NaHQFIyWw3— Pikes Peak Regional Building (@PPRBD) December 29, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service of Pueblo.
The high temperature today is 34 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow forecast before 7 am. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with gradual sun throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Partly cloudy conditions tonight with the lowest temperature bottoming out at 21 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny during the day, with a high of 46 degrees. Expect cloudy conditions at night with a low of 21 degrees.
Saturday (New Year’s Eve): Sunny with a high of 50 degrees.
Sunday (New Year’s Day): Cloudy with a high near 48 degrees. Expect rain and snow before 10 pm.