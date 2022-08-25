Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, is in court Thursday afternoon after the Fourth Judicial District Court received results of her mental health evaluation earlier this month.

Stauch has been awaiting trial for more than two years after allegedly killing 11-year-old Gannon in January 2020, but delays have occurred because of the need for her to have a sanity evaluation done due to her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Gregory Werner said Thursday he has received Stauch’s sanity report and wants to schedule a trial, but has received a motion by the defense for a second evaluation.

Stauch, 39, was ordered to appear in person. Stay with Gazette.com and follow @brooke_nevins on Twitter for updates.

Both the mom and dad of Gannon are in the courtroom Thursday for the status hearing.

Most recently, Stauch was in 4th Judicial District Court in June, when the court was informed that more time was needed to complete her evaluation.

Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The change in plea required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch.

In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since March 5, 2020, after she was extradited back to Colorado.