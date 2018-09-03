The final day of the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is scheduled Monday.
The park and concessions open at 6 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 6:30 a.m. and final lift off at 7 a.m. - and balloons ascended without any issues.
Lots of shapes in the sky are #LaborDayLiftOff in #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/RwXT20UfAG— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) September 3, 2018
Fun at #labordayliftoff in #coloradosprings pic.twitter.com/NQLn6GwK8M— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) September 3, 2018
Monday's weather forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms around Colorado Springs, mainly after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect a high temperature of 72 degrees.
Balloons were grounded Sunday morning by high winds, but Sunday night's balloon glow went off without any problems.