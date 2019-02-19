CRIPPLE CREEK — Kelsey Berreth's fiance allegedly told an Idaho nurse to poison her macchiato as a way to "get rid of her," a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent said Tuesday during the suspected killer's hearing.
Berreth, 29, went missing Nov. 22 and is presumed dead by authorities. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, was arrested Dec. 21 and later charged with first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation of murder.
With arrest documents sealed and investigators mostly silent, Frazee’s preliminary hearing Tuesday is the first time allegations against him are fleshed out, disclosing why authorities believe he killed Berreth the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.
Agent Greg Slater said the nurse, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, posed as a neighbor by the urging of Frazee, introduced herself with a bogus name and gave her a cup of coffee that was not laced with anything.
Slater also revealed that forensic testing found traces Berreth's blood in her bathroom after her family notified them of spots of blood when they visited the house Dec. 6. Woodland Park police and CBI had come up empty in their sweep of the house Dec. 3 and 4.
Slater detailed for the court cellphone records from the day of Berreth's disappearance. He said Frazee called his mother, Shiela, about 4:24 p.m. His phone connected to the tower that service's Berreth's house.
At 4:37 p.m., Frazee called an Idaho number belonging to Krysal Jean Lee Kenney — also in the vicinity of Berreth's home — and received a return call from that number a few minutes later.
Kenney, a nurse from Idaho, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence Feb. 8.
Cmdr. Chris Adams, the prosecution's first witness, told the court that the day after Berreth went missing, her and Frazee's phones were both "hitting off" the tower that services Frazee's Florissant home.
Kenney was seen on surveillance video Nov. 24 at a Conoco in Florissant. Also captured in the video at the same time was Frazee filling up a 5-gallon jug of gasoline.
On Nov. 25, Kenney, 32, and Berreth's phones simultaneously pinged in Grand Junction.
That same day, Berreth's supervisor got a text from her saying she wouldn't be at work and was going to visit her grandmother, Slater said. Kelsey's mother, Cheryl, told Colorado Bureau of Investigations Agent Gregg Slater that Kelsey never mentioned the trip.
Cheryl also told Slater, the prosecution's second witness Tuesday, that she got a text from Berreth's phone Nov. 24 saying she'd call the next day. That call never came, said Slater.
Sean Frazee, Patrick's brother and a Colorado Springs police officer, dropped by Patrick's house at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Adams said. Patrick was not home at the time, but when Sean arrived "a little later," Patrick was there with his and Berreth's 1-year-old daughter. Nothing was out of the ordinary, said Adams.
Adams added that Patrick and Sean are estranged.
Berreth's body has not been located. During Tuesday's cross examination, Adams said on Dec. 4 a cadaver dog hit on a location on the ground next to a car parked in front of Berreth's house. It is the only location on which a dog has indicated.
Family members reported finding blood when they went to Berreth's house Dec. 6, Adams said.
Adams also described a Dec. 2 recorded call between Frazee and an officer to the court. Frazee said to the officer that Berreth told him she wanted to end their relationship. She wanted "space," he told police. "We’d figure out custody arrangements from there."
In the recorded call, Frazee also claimed Berreth suffered from depression and went to a clinic in California for treatment in August 2018. After getting out, she complained of the stress from a five-day work commute from Woodland Park to Pueblo.
In 2017, Frazee took Berreth's gun, said Slater. The couple was arguing about finances when Berreth said, "Maybe I would be better off dead" and pointed the gun at her head.
In an interview with investigators, Kenney said Frazee claimed to her that Berreth was physically abusive toward their 14-month old daughter, saying she was a "terrible mother" who used drugs and alcohol.
Slater said there is no evidence that the girl was abused and that she appeared happy and health in photos. There are no hospital records or Department of Human Services reports, Slater said.
Before Tuesday, the only possible motive for the presumed killing was found in an amended complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Berreth’s family against Frazee. In it, they claim Frazee, who had the keys to Berreth’s townhome, demanded full custody of their daughter and killed her when she refused.
The case, which has attracted a national spotlight, has also led to a custody battle over the couple’s daughter pitting Berreth’s parents against Frazee’s mother. A judge has granted temporary custody to Berreth’s parents.
Frazee's mother, Shiela, was called by prosecutors to the stand Tuesday prior to Adams's testimony, but a judge ruled in favor of her attorney's representation that she would invoke the 5th Amendment.
The judge at Tuesday’s hearing will determine if evidence is sufficient to merit a murder trial for Frazee, who remains held in the Teller County jail without bond.
Frazee’s friends have described him as a hard-working rancher, farrier and horse trainer who lived on his family’s 35-acre property in Florissant. Some speak of him as an average Joe while others describe him as a caring father who would help anyone.
Their claims that Frazee has been unfairly connected to the death took a jolt on Feb. 8 when an Idaho nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Berreth’s disappearance and apparent murder.
Kenney, 32, of Hansen, Idaho, accepted the plea deal at her advisement hearing in exchange for her testimony against Frazee.
“I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide,” Kenney testified in court, reading from a handwritten statement. Choking back tears, she admitted she moved the victim’s cellphone with the intent to impair the investigation.
The charge against Kenney is a felony that normally results in up to 18 months in prison, but no sentence will be imposed until after Frazee’s case has concluded.