Schools will remain closed through April 30, Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday press conference at which a state health official said coronavirus could overwhelm Colorado hospitals between April and June and announced that the state's diagnosis total had risen to 3,338.
Districts may independently decide to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the school year. Others may aim to resume in May, but such a return may not be possible, the governor said.
When asked about the possibility of extending the statewide stay-at-home order from April 11 to the 30th to match federal recommendations, "It's not a call we're going to make on April 1," Polis said.
The state will need to increase hospital capacity, medical supply stocks, hospital beds and medical personnel to meet a potential viral surge, which could occur between April and July, said Scott Bookman, the state's coronavirus incident commander, who also spoke at the press conference.
"The physical space and capacity within our health care system will be challenged," Bookman said.
Colorado must increase Tier 1-level beds from 1,800 to 5,000 by April 18, Tier 3 beds from 0 to 2,000 by April 18, and Tier 4 beds from 0 to 10,000 by May 15, Bookman said. A patient transport unit also needs to be created and implemented by April 10. If these goals are met, the surge should not overwhelm the state's resources, he added.
"Right now we simply don't have the medical capacity ... to treat everybody who might get sick and has the potential to get better," Polis said, adding that the stay-at-home order is "buying time" for the Army Corps of Engineers, the state and private hospitals to build surge capacity.
Patients will need to be stepped down as soon as possible to free up resources for the sickest patients, Bookman said. Arenas, stadiums and similar facilities may be able to host 2,000 additional beds by April 18 for less severe patients who are healing. Surge efforts will look similar to what you New York City residents are seeing in Central Park right now, he added.
In other news:
- The higher rate of fatalities in El Paso County is due to the county's demographics, including the spreading of the virus through a bridge club in late February through early March, Polis said. "It's very important that El Paso County residents stay at home to reduce the spread," he said. When asked if it was more important for county residents to stay at home when compared to residents of other counties in the state, Polis reiterated that the order was statewide.
- Response time for processing tests has decreased from four to five days down to about a day, Polis said.
- The state has recruited more than 2,500 medical volunteers to come to Colorado, Bookman said.
- The Chinese province of Hunan is sending 10,000 masks to Colorado, said Polis, who considered sending a state plane to China to acquire masks. Orders for 750 ventilators have also been placed, he added, adding that materials arrive, their correct functioning will be verified.
- Right now the virus is being squashed with a "mallet" vs a "scalpel," he said.
- Polis said the virus is causing "horrific economic devastation and disruption."
- This is not the 4 p.m. update. 3,338 cases in Colorado, 612 people currently hospitalized, 77 deaths. "Our hearts go out to families and loved ones," Polis said.
- Supply chain issues around personal protective equipment and tests is resulting in changes to standards of care. Masks are being used longer than they should be, he said.
- Polis is beginning by discussing the history of April Fool's Day. "No matter where it stems from, I think we can agree, a year ago today," no would could have imagined this situation. "I think anybody would have thought that this was a cruel April Fool's joke." Unfortunately, some still think this is a joke, but it's not, Polis said. He said it's the most serious global pandemic in a century. The only fool is us, humanity, for not having been prepared, but we'll learn as a species from this, he said. It's a "cruel, cruel joke on humanity." There's "no Monday-night quarterbacking" for this.
