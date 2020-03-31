The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will hold a live press conference Tuesday morning with the director of its state emergency operations center and the incident commander for the state's coronavirus response.
The press conference, for media only, will occur at 11 a.m. The Gazette will be in attendance and bring you the latest here.
At a Monday press conference, Gov. Jared Polis said El Paso County leads the state in coronavirus deaths because of less-than-optimal compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," he said when asked why the county leads the state in number of coronavirus deaths: 11 as of Monday.
He also cited a bridge tournament, held in Colorado Springs about a month ago, as another factor in the relatively large death toll.
Total diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said Monday, up from 2,307 cases the day prior. Deaths are now at 51, up from 47 Sunday.
11:21 a.m. There are two outbreaks at residential/non-hospital health care facilities in El Paso County, officials said.
11:16 a.m. Air pollution generally undermines all health conditions, but there's no current discussion about changing oil and gas regulations in light of the coronavirus pandemic, said Mike Willis, director of the State Emergency Operations Center.
11:14 a.m. Officials are not sure if someone recovers from coronavirus if they then have immunity.
11:13 a.m. If social distancing efforts are effective, the peak will be pushed to later in the year. By pushing the peak out, we'll have more time to prepare for the peak, said Scott Bookman, the state's coronavirus incident commander.
11:12 a.m. There is a "significant effort" to identify and prepare temporary hospitals in anticipation of a potential surge, Mike Willis, director of the State Emergency Operations Center, said. Many facilities in all regions of the state are being considered.
11:09 a.m. A reporter asked if the governor's stay-at-home order allows for visits to care for friends who aren't family members. We "expect people to do the right thing," an official said, adding that there is a realization that there are members of the community who are not elderly who are extra vulnerable to the virus.
11:05 a.m. This appears to be a question-only press conference, with no up-front update from officials.
11:02 a.m. The state health department's executive director, Jill Ryan, whose husband has coronavirus, is working remotely, officials say.