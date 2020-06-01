Coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by more than 2,000 in the week that ended Saturday, but deaths Thursday and Friday were at their lowest since late March, according to data from the state health department.
Thirty-six Coloradans died in the week that ended Friday, according to the data.
Colorado deaths on Friday, the last day of data made available by the state, were at one, and at one on Thursday as well. These one-day totals are the lowest since March 20, when the death total was also one.
So far, 1,181 Coloradans have died due to coronavirus, according to state data. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle projects that number will nearly triple, to 3,457, by early August.
State health officials will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus efforts Monday at an 11 a.m press call. Live updates are being provided here.
- Hours spent at home are decreasing across Colorado, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.
- Hospitalizations are declining, but the rate of decline is slowing, Samet said. "This is what we would expect as the distancing measures are laxed somewhat."
- The reproductive number has increased as of early to mid May, he said. A bump-up occurred around May 8 but remains slightly under 1. When it exceeds 1, infections will increase. It is expected to increase with relaxed social distancing, Samet said, but the important thing is that the number increases in a "controlled" way.
- We may be roughly at 65% social distancing, he said. Perhaps 55%, dropping to 45% soon.
- An uptick in cases in expected in July, with a spike in cases in September in three models presented by Samet.
- High levels of social distancing at 60-65% will be needed, along with mask wearing and contact tracing, in order to avoid exceeding hospital capacity, Samet said.
- If social distancing levels drop to approximately 45%, this will lead to a surge in coronavirus patients in excess of hospital capacity by mid summer, even given increased mask-wearing and higher levels of social distancing by all older adults, he said.
- An estimated 171,000 have been infected with COVID-19, or approximately 3% of the state population, Samet said.
- Approximately 52% of asymptomatic infections in Colorado are being detected, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department.
- Asymptomatic individuals with a contact should be tested about seven days after exposure, she said, adding that such individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days, she said.
