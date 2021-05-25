After a year of record setting wildfires, firefighters from the three rural districts in the Pikes Peak region prepared for what happens when they lose a battle in the forest.
Amid smoke and flames, firefighters from Florissant Fire Rescue, Lake George Fire Rescue and Four Mile Fire Protection District, piled into a live fire training trailer Monday to practice battling structure fires.
The state Division of Fire Prevention and Control led the training to give firefighters exposure to high-stress situations, where visibility is low a space is tight.
Crews suited up in thick uniforms complete with helmets, gas masks and oxygen tanks .
The door of the trailer swung open and the first group of firefighters stomped inside. Two more firefighters stood outside the trailer and wrangled a hose, which snaked across the ground. Smoke billowed from the structure's cracks and water trickled through the bottom of the trailer as crews inside grappled the flames.
Within minutes, trailer windows burst open and water blasted out — the fire was squelched.
The state run Mobile Live Fire Trailer Unit travels around Colorado fire departments that often have limited funding and sparse training facilities.
The program is made possible with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. The fund supplied two live fire trailers that simulate structure fires using propane systems.
"We have the capabilities to turn the fire off and on," Michael Scott, section chief for the agency's professional qualifications and training section, said. "So these firefighters that are going to train will go in, train, put the fire out, turn the fire off, and then the next group can come back in."
While the trailer simulates a house fire, Scott said the exercises also help when it comes to fighting forest fires.
"When these wildland fires start to come into folks' habitat and the city areas and things of that nature, having the ability and the training to fight structural firefighting is essential to any type of firefighting," Scott said. "So not only the wildland component, but the structural component all comes together in situations like we had last year."
Colorado saw three of largest recorded fires in 2020, which blackened hundreds of thousands of acres of land.
"This real live training really gives you a different level of experience," Jim Griesemer, a volunteer firefighter for Four Mile Fire Protection District, said. "And wearing all the gear, getting used to breathing, different breathing techniques, what you should do with the hose, and shouldn't do — this is invaluable."
Griesemer said he started talking to Jay Teague, Four Mile Protection District's fire chief, at a cookout when he decided to join the volunteer fire department.
"He's been a godsend because he gets us into all this real live training," Griesemer said.
Teague, who joined the department a year and half ago, helped lead simulations in the trailer. His wife Monica, a volunteer firefighter for the department, also joined in the training.
"I'm pretty proud that she worked circles around most of the guys," Teague said.
Jay and Monica Teague weren't the only family team at the training. A mother and daughter pair, Kari and LeAnne Spicer with Florissant Fire Rescue, also trained.
"It's really the first time putting water on fire," Kari said. "So it's really, really special because you don't do that very often, but when you do, you need to know how to do it."