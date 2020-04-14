State officials will update Coloradans on the coronavirus crisis Tuesday morning via a remote press briefing.
Participating in the brief will be Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department.
It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
As of Monday, nearly 7,700 cases of the virus had been diagnosed in Colorado, with more than 300 deaths. A stay-at-home order remains in place through April 26. "While the curve is flattening" in the state, construction continues on the surge hospital at the convention center in Denver in case it's needed, Bookman said.
- "There simply isn't enough PPE to go around," Bookman said, adding that he hopes the supply chain comes back online in the next few weeks.
- "We do want to try to implement some automated technology to " assist in contract tracing. Strategies are being considered to collect data electronically versus interviewing an individual. "Protecting individual privacy is a priory of ours," Herlihy said.
- We may choose to scale back construction of surge hospitals "depending on what we see," Bookman said.
- Social distancing has prevented the spike we feared would overwhelm our health care system, Bookman said.
- "A number of us were" exposed to coronavirus, Bookman said, adding that he has been in quarantine for some time. He refused to give additional details, including how many were exposed.
- We need to implement a variety of strategies to limit transmission after the stay-at-home order lifts, Herlihy said. A greater number of cases could be seen in May or later, she said.
- Colorado has put in a request to FEMA for a machine that sanitizes N95 masks and hopes to have it up and running soon, Bookman said.
- "At this point we do seem to be experiencing a slowing" in increase in cases, Herlihy said. Over the next couple of days we'll see whether the stay-at-home order has resulted in a decrease in cases, she added.
