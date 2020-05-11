Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
At Friday's briefing, Polis addressed the possibility of schools returning to in-person education this fall and restaurants reopening for dine-in by Memorial Day weekend. Some restaurants in Calhan have reopened in defiance of the governor's "safer at home," a move the governor's office condemned last week. A cafe in Castle Rock also reopened Sunday.
Polis is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump this week to lobby for federal support in bailing out Colorado's economy.
- Polis will be traveling to Washington on Wednesday to talk with the president. "It's important for him to hear what's going on on the ground," Polis said. He goes with some trepidation, he said. He'll have to fly commercially, wearing a mask, "taking the risks that need to be taken for the people of Colorado." There was "really no way I could say no" to advance the needs of the people of Colorado, he said. He wants to make sure the president "isn't living in the ivory tower of the White House," he said.
- We're at 19,899 confirmed positives in Colorado, he said, adding that the actual number of positives is several times that, likely two to four times that, he said. Deaths are at 981.
- Daily growth rate in cases continues to decrease, he said. .9% is the latest daily growth rate, and it's the first time we've been below 1% growth he said. .1% growth is the daily hospitalization growth rate, he said, adding that Coloradans should keep in mind that the virus continues to grow.
- "There's the people who've tried to compare this to the cold or flu. None of those require 1/10 people to be hospitalized," he said, calling the difference between the cold/flu and covid "stark." The fatality rate tends to be around 1/100, he said, and higher for the elderly.
- 1/3 or 1/4 of those in their 70s and 80s with coronavirus need hospitalization, he said.
- Today is just two weeks since the transition of stay at home to safer at home. "In the next week we're just starting to see the very first people who became infected as restrictions are loosened," he said. But scientists are looking for second- and third-generation transmission, how many people does any one person affect. "It's frustrating that we have to wait that long, because we would have loved to open restaurants, bars, nightclubs and gyms," and it takes those two generations of transmissions "before we have the data and science we need to move forward." He said he pushed back, asking health employees if we can find out sooner. And we cannot, he said. We're now one generation in. "We need another week or two" to collect more data, "and that's with me pushing back as hard as I can," he said. "We don't want another wave to set us back from our goals, from being able to go back to work, to school, to summer camp, all those important things."
- Camping can resume unless the host county doesn't want it, Polis said. Most campsites are 50-100 feet apart. "We are one of the few states that have kept our state parks open during this entire crisis," Polis said, adding that he is proud of Colorado. Social distancing is required during camping, hiking, et cetera, but is easy to do during these activities, he said.
- Polis said he's about to share dates when he should be able to make the call about re-opening; re-opening might be further delayed on these dates. On May 25 we can talk about restaurants can "continue to exist in these challenging times," Polis said.
- Data regarding summer camps should be available around May 25 for June, Polis said, adding that child care is already open in Colorado.
- "We plan to give as accurate as a picture of June as we can in late May," he said.
- "We have a lot more flexibility moving forward to look a lot more normal like," he said. He reminded those who aren't wearing masks when they go out that they "aren't cheating anyone," that results will show up in the data. "We control our destiny," he said, adding that "it's a test of our personal responsibility in Colorado."
- Thirty aircraft from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. will fly across the Front Range in an aerial parade Thursday in honor of frontline workers.
- "We all have laws we agree with and laws we disagree with," he said. He's frustrated by watching videos of people packed into restaurants, putting others at risk of dying, he said, calling death from covid "particularly agonizing, painful and lonely." He encouraged Coloradans to read stories of those who barely survived the disorder. "If you truly want to love your neighbor as yourself, you need to guard your actions. Your actions can save lives." There are "priceless lives we can still save" and we can emerge "sooner rather than later, with more lives intact from this pandemic" if Coloradans act responsibly, he said.
- "I love my mom far too much to visit a restaurant operating illegally just to take a selfie with omelettes and mimosa," he said, adding that Coloradans are "better than that."
- "We're walking a tightrope between protecting our health and protecting our economy." It's hard enough to walk when people are "shaking the rope" with ideological views, he said.
- To those who say that those who are dining in at restaurants "deserve to get coronavirus," Polis said that's not a statement Coloradans make.
- If 40 or 50 did what C&C did, "at least a couple of those would have coronavirus outbreaks," statistically speaking, "and it would go to tens or dozens of people in that kind of packed-in, illegal environment," he said.
- As citizens, we don't have to agree with every law. "I don't, he said. "I try to change them. ... But we all believe in the rule of law and need to follow the laws and need to work through legitimate channels to challenge those laws. We don't have the ability to simply violate laws and threaten others. I hope and pray that nobody falls sick from businesses that choose to violate the law." If more businesses act similarly, it's a near certainty coronavirus would spread, Polis said.
- C&C in Castle Role was causing an immediate health hazard, so the state health department is using their authority under the state food protection act to suspect its license indefinitely, "probably 30 days," until it is "no longer a threat to public health and hazards are removed," he said.
- "I was frankly disappointed when I saw that video," that "anyone would be so irresponsible to put their business at risk" and "jeopardize their patrons, probably even friends and loved ones," Polis said of a video of patrons at C&C in Castle Rock this weekend, adding that he hoped everyone would be okay and safe, even though "it would be a statistical guarantee that if many folks did that in many places," it would guarantee transmission. He hopes it was a "statistical anomaly" and that no one contracted it.
- "I personally don't think criminal cases should be pursued, it's up to the local sheriff and DA," Polis said, though the state health department is using its authority to suspend C&C's license indefinitely.
- There has been a limited allocation of Remdesivir for Colorado, Polis said. "If it continues to be clinically promising, we hope supplies continue to increase." It's promising but "not a game-changer or a cure," Polis said.
- Showers, yurts and cabins will be phased in after the opening of camp sites, Polis said.
- Under the Colorado Food Protection Act, if any business is causing an immediate health hazard, their license will be suspended indefinitely. "That goes for any business," Polis said, adding that Douglas County will also be pursuing a cease and desist order. "I think the imminent health hazard is clearly documented," Polis said, and "it's unfortunate that the" restaurant and its employees "will have to suffer the economic loss of a prolonged closure" while others are open.
