Colorado Springs protesters gathered downtown again Tuesday as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minnesota man, continue on the fourth day.
- El Paso County Commissioners voiced their support for peaceful protesters that have filled Colorado Springs streets in recent days.
“I join the protesters in speaking out against the crimes that were committed against George Floyd, they were unspeakable and terrible,” Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said Tuesday. The commissioners also called on crowds during their regular meeting to remain peaceful in their demonstrations and not to participate in rioting. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski released a statement Monday evening regarding a video circulating on social media of local officers using force during an arrest of a protester. Viewer discretion advised for language and graphics - watch the video here.
The statement reads as follows:
“I am aware of the video circulating around social media of our officers using force to effect an arrest during the recent protest. This incident will be reviewed to determine if any laws or department policies were broken.
Preliminary, the video appears to show officers attempting to take a suspect into custody after protestors were given a lawful order to disperse. The suspect seems to be resisting, which is when officers use force to gain compliance and take him into custody.
This video shows a small snapshot of that arrest. The full review will reveal all the events that occurred leading up to this incident, during this incident, and what happened after the video stops. Once that is complete, if the officers have been found to have violated our policies or the law, the appropriate action will be taken.
While protests in Colorado Springs have been overwhelmingly peaceful, we have seen violent and unlawful acts take place, especially during the night. We stand in solidarity with our community and we will continue to protect our community’s right to protest, but when a crime occurs we have to take action to ensure an escalation of violence does not continue.”
Follow Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel ( @oliviaprentzel ) on Twitter for updates.
- Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski addressed the media at 3 p.m. and spoke with protesters early Tuesday afternoon, after which some protesters distributed a petition that asks for the firing of the police chief. "What he just did was a PR stunt. It is not acceptable," said Chauncy Johnson, an organizer.
Organizers pass around a petition to fire CSPD Chief Niski in Acacia Park after the chief told them he will address the department's policies at a media-only press conference later today. "What he just did was a PR stunt. It is not acceptable," said Chauncy Johnson, an organizer. pic.twitter.com/oFSGmRbbQv— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 2, 2020
- Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski briefly addressed the crowd. He said protesters who destroy property are "hurting the cause."
“I haven’t gotten a message out quick enough. I’ve been slow,” Niski said to a crowd of 100 protesters on the fourth day of demonstrations in Colorado Springs. He said CSPD officers must interfere “when there’s threat to human life”.
Protesters are chanting “Come out” in front of the police headquarters at the corner of Rio Grande and Nevada. Police tape and crime tape is preventing anyone from going closer to the building. pic.twitter.com/zPmErQQtBd— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 2, 2020
A large crowd chants “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA” while marching to Colorado Springs police headquarters during the city’s fourth day of protests against the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. pic.twitter.com/dQtLFy3dLS— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 2, 2020
About 30 people are outside City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs holding signs in protest of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. This is the 4th day of protests in Colorado Springs. The crowd is quickly growing. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/PL0XULJvey— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 2, 2020
The protest at City Hall right now is peaceful (like most daytime protests here have been) with people holding signs and chanting “I can’t breathe.” No police are here today. Protests seem to become tense at night w/ more police presence. pic.twitter.com/WHwu8spLbq— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 2, 2020
FROM MONDAY
- Colorado Springs police seek information on SUV that drove through protest crowd.
A microphone was given to Sgt. Olav Chaney who commended protesters in Colorado Springs on Monday night. The crowd of about 100 held up two fingers, signaling the peace sign, and chanted "peaceful protest."
Chaney said to the crowd that sometimes officers do the wrong thing, but they took an oath to always strive to do the right thing.
"You guys did it right," Chaney said of the protesters, who only chanted and held signs during their rally as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.
"I have a family to go home to. He has a family to go home to," Chaney said while pointing at a man in the crowd. "I genuinely believe he's my brother," Chaney said with an arm around another man.
Some protesters fired back that officers can't be trusted and aren't good cops.
"I hear you, I understand you. But let's work together to make the right change," Chaney said.
7:50 p.m.
Protesters began moving towards the Police Operation Center in downtown Colorado Springs where they were met with taped-off streets at East Rio Grande Street and South Nevada Avenue. Nine officers stood in the middle of the road, holding shields.
Colorado Springs police officers kneeled alongside protesters downtown Monday as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minnesota man, continued into the third day.
The department’s actions come as violent clashes with police persist elsewhere around the country, including in Louisville where a man protester was killed after an officer fired into the crowd in response to gunshots.
“We want to do the right thing. When we see injustice, we need to hold people accountable, we need to hold the system accountable,” said Colorado Springs police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton, who was one of the four officers in attendance.
“So we need to be out here with them. We need to be saying this is what we stand for as a police department, as a community. We are in this fight together,” Newton said.
Many protestors have crossed Nevada Ave in front of city hall. Still no police protests and everyone is being peaceful. @csgazette #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/vZfQ8PDQuz— Leslie James (@Leslie_m_James) June 2, 2020
A man is encouraging all peaceful acts tonight in #GeorgeFloydProtests in #coloradosprings they are shouting #PeacefulProtests @csgazette pic.twitter.com/QViAIzAqzQ— Leslie James (@Leslie_m_James) June 2, 2020
The officers joined more than 150 people, including young children, outside City Hall Monday morning. Several protesters held signs that read “White Silence = Violence,” and “No Justice, No Peace,” as they marched to the Pioneer’s Museum and back.
Protesters take a knee in front of several police officers in riot gear in downtown Colorado Springs. The crowd is now asking questions to officers about the dept’s policing policies. The protest remains peaceful and calm. pic.twitter.com/UO6vYzYboG— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Correction: The protest will begin in front of City Hall at noon. https://t.co/kNIO3eimdO— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Mayor John Suthers said in an interview the use of force against Floyd was inappropriate, but the city did not ask officers to strike a conciliatory tone with protesters by kneeling.
"It’s up to each individual officer how they want to interrelate with the protesters, as long as they doing their job," he said.
Suthers said he supports how city police officers have handled the protests thus far, allowing demonstrators to march down city streets without a permit, but not tolerating threats to safety or property.
"When there is any danger to personal injury or property they have responded aggressively, in a nonlethal fashion," Suthers said.
Sunday night protesters tagged city hall and buildings along Tejon Street with graffiti and city crews have already moved it. Some taggers were issued a summons by police Sunday, but Suthers did not say how many.
The Colorado Springs Police Department does not yet have an estimate of the damage caused by protesters over the weekend, but it was "substantial" and included graffiti, broken police vehicle windows, as well as damage to public property, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. The police arrested about 38 people Saturday and about nine people Sunday, she said.
Several drivers Monday honked in solidarity as protesters chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” and “Hands up, don’t shoot,” among other statements.
“We want to show a message to everybody in the world to know that we don’t always have to go with violence. We can fight with peace and with our words,” said Charles Johnson, one of the protest’s organizers.
Follow Gazette reporters Olivia Prentzel ( @oliviaprentzel ) and Chhun Sun ( @chhunsun ) on Twitter for updates.
More than 100 people are marching downtown Colorado Springs in protest of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YFbOUF5ePc— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Photos from Monday’s #GeorgeFloydProtests in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/7FULTr4uBt— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
“Hands up, don’t shoot,” several yell as they march downtown in Colorado Springs. #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/MQue514jgU— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Drivers join in chanting “Don’t shoot” from their cars as people march across the street yelling “Hands Up”— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Protesters walking through downtown.#GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests @csgazette pic.twitter.com/g2yQ8CVzDa— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) June 1, 2020
Pretty peaceful scene as protesters hold signs and wave to passers by at city hall. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IYNelJb7xa— Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) June 1, 2020
Floyd died May 25 while in police custody. Images from his arrest show an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck. Reports show he told the officer, who has since been charged with 3rd degree murder, that he could not breathe.
Monday's show of support by the officers at Colorado Springs City Hall signified a change in the community, Johnson said, noting it was important for them “to come together with a community of minorities and different races, standing together as one.”
Maggie Santos, a campus safety director for Colorado College, said she attended to represent the school’s students who would have protested if they were still on campus. She handed out masks to attendees to help protect them from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is still spreading around the state and country.
She said she was glad to see the officers with the protesters.
“It has to be this way,” said Santos, who is also a retired CSPD officer. “The police department isn’t above the community, it is from the community. We need to be together, we can’t be apart.”
Stephany Rose Spaulding urged the crowd to continue a dialogue about racial injustice.
“If we don’t address what is at the root, we will continue to have the bad fruit of racism, sexism, classism, and all of those things that divide us,” Spaulding said. “I call on you today to shift the way that you see and the way that you think, the way that you move and the way that we be together.”
The crowd marched down Nevada Avenue where they kneeled in front of 14 officers in riot gear outside the police headquarters, at 705 S. Nevada Ave. Police tape and concrete barricades prevented the crowd from going near the building.
Three officers stood closer to the crowd to answer questions, hand out business cards, shake hands with some of the demonstrators.
The crowd grew throughout the day, reaching a crowd of more than 250 people when it finished at City Hall at 4 p.m.
Organizers said another protest will begin tomorrow at noon in front of City Hall.
Gazette reporters Leslie James and Mary Shinn contributed to this report.