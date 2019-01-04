The 2019 legislative session is just minutes away from convening, and The Gazette and Colorado Politics have you covered.
Our reporters — Marianne Goodland, Ernest Luning and Conrad Swanson, as well as photojournalist Dougal Brownlie — are at the Capitol and will bring you the latest from opening day. Stay with us for live video of proceedings, original reporting and a compilation of tweets from movers and shakers under that infamous golden dome.
10:47 a.m.
More sights and sound bites from the House, courtesy of Conrad Swanson.
Here’s Rep. Marc Snyder, former mayor of Manitou Springs, who is waiting his turn to be sworn in. Other than that he said he’s happy to be here. Asked him what he’s expecting today. He shrugged, smiled and said “A lot of pomp and ceremony.” #copolitics pic.twitter.com/LSsS30Onzd— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 4, 2019
0:41 a.m.
Seventeen Senators elected in November just took the oath of office, including the "Fab Five" group of women: Faith Winter, Tammy Story, Brittany Pettersen, Kerry Donovan and Jessie Danielson, our Marianne Goodland reports.
"If smiles can light up a room, those 17 senators sworn in today are mega-watt!" Goodland added.
Swearing in is about to begin in the House, our Conrad Swanson reports.
10:34 a.m.
Some good background from our Marianne Goodland: "On to reading of abstract of votes in the #coleg Senate," she tweeted. "Same will happen in the House, to include all statewide elected offices, not just House. This has to be done before @PolisForCO can be sworn in, per constitution and that's why we're here today instead of next Wednesday."
10:32 a.m.
Something went awry with the video feed of the Senate proceedings shortly after 10 a.m. Secretary of State Wayne Williams (in one of his final duties before leaving office) was reading the official results of November's election on screen with what sounded like a western movie theme playing in the background. Fitting: Cowboy music before he rides off into the sunset ....
10:27 a.m.
It's Pueblo Day in the state Senate, our Marianne Goodland is reporting. The priest who gave the prayer this morning is from Saint Joseph's in Pueblo, and incoming Senate President Leroy Garcia plays the piano there.
Former House Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst, D-Gunbarrel, who led the House during a period when Republicans controlled the Senate, told Colorado Politics she's anxious to see what the Democratic majorities can accomplish this session.
"I’m really happy that we’re moving forward in Colorado with a good majority," Hullinghorst said as she entered the Capitol basement through the public entrance. "I think we’re going to get a lot of good things done, and I’m really proud of all the people that got elected. They’re highly qualified, and it’s going to be a good session."
She said Democrats might have been able to get a few things done with the budget and health care if she'd had a Democratic Senate but felt lawmakers managed to work together and solve problems even with the divided Legislature.
"I think it worked pretty well, even with a Republican Senate," she said. "We got some good things done and had some good cooperation. It's a little bit different than the national scene — always, which I think is great about Colorado.
As for Gov.-elect Jared Polis, a longtime friend and fellow Boulder Democrat, Hullinghorst said Coloradans shouldn't be surprised at his ambitious agenda.
"He’s a man of action. I think you’re going to see a lot of things happening. He’s rarin’ to go, and he has a really good understanding of policy and issues and the State Legislature. I think he’ll be a great governor."
10:10 a.m.
And they're off! It's a packed House (literally), reports our Conrad Swanson.
The same room (chamber?) just an hour later. Packed House for sure. pic.twitter.com/wgTcmU8qPj— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 4, 2019
9:51 a.m.
No surprise here — more family members at the Capitol for opening day, as is custom. Sen.-elect Mike Foote, of Boulder County, is among those with a spouse and children present.
I’m honored to be here and ready to work. #coleg pic.twitter.com/wKdjTZIJsP— Mike Foote (@SenMikeFoote) January 4, 2019
9:31 a.m.
House District 11 Rep. Jonathan Singer isn't the only one ready for opening day. Apparently his child is too ....
You guys ready for this? #1stDay pic.twitter.com/DSnkucOPfW— Jonathan Singer (@Singer4Colorado) January 4, 2019
9:28 a.m.
Our photojournalist Dougal Brownlie has been at the Capitol for about an hour. "Already a gathering to raise awareness for a healthy climate and no fracking," he reports.
Already a gathering to raise awareness for a healthy climate and no fracking @csgazette @colopolitics pic.twitter.com/QoNxCIUFN5— Dougal Brownlie (@DougalBrownlie) January 4, 2019
9:02 a.m.
Our Conrad Swanson is at the Capitol already and tweeted this picture. "Stay tuned for more #copolitics," he tweeted.
Okay amigos, I’m up in Denver today to cover opening day of the General Assembly. Looks like I’ll be up here a bit more often for the next little bit. Stay tuned for more #copolitics pic.twitter.com/yo7mIr79IX— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 4, 2019
Later, he tweeted this.
The calm before the storm on Colorado’s House floor. pic.twitter.com/rhBS7pXF6K— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 4, 2019