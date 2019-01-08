Former U.S. Rep. Jared Polis will be sworn in as Colorado's 43rd governor today in an 11 a.m. ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol.

The Gazette and Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland, Ernest Luning, Dougal Brownlie, Conrad Swanson and Hannah Tran will bring you the latest sights and sound bites from the ceremony, as well as goings-on before and after. Stick with us for comprehensive coverage from our seasoned political reporters.

     

10:50 a.m.

We're 10 minutes out from the ceremony's start, but Gov.-elect Jared Polis wastes no time: He's already taken over the official @GovofCO Twitter account. Here's his first tweet.

His second: a family portrait.

     

10:46 a.m.

While we're waiting for the ceremony to start, here's a fun challenge from state Sen. Kevin Priola. "Name the 40-plus years of Colorado governors in this picture," he tweeted.

     

10:42 a.m.

Not surprisingly, we have some movers and shakers on the scene, including former Secretary of the Interior and U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and Gov. John Hickenlooper's former chief of staff, Doug Friednash, our Marianne Goodland reports.

Salazar
Friednnash
10:35 a.m.

The Capitol in all its glory this morning and more pre-ceremony shots from the talented Dougal Brownlie.

The Capitol bathed in morning light around 7:30 a.m., before the start of the inauguration of governor-elect Jared Polis on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in Denver.
People place markers for seats below the West steps before the start of the inauguration of governor-elect Jared Polis on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in Denver.
People get ready on the West steps before the start of the inauguration of governor-elect Jared Polis on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in Denver.
10:32 a.m.

It's going to be a noisy morning in Denver, the city is cautioning. "The Colorado Army National Guard will be firing a Howitzer canon 21 times at 11:55 a.m.," the city tweeted, calling it an "explosive salute."     

     

10:01 a.m.

"The calm before the storm," our Marianne Goodland captioned photos she tweeted a short time ago, including one of Lieutenant Gov.-elect Dianne Primavera "in some of her last moments as a private citizen." One shot shows Primavera getting her makeup done. Talk about a behind-the-scenes look!

     

9:57 a.m.

If you're not able to make today's big ceremony, get a feel for the vibe of the event with this video from our Conrad Swanson.

          

9:45 a.m.

One dignitary won't be on hand for today's inaugural ceremony: outgoing State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who lost the governorship to Polis in November.

He has a good reason to be absent.

"Good luck, Governor Polis," Stapleton said in a video posted to his Twitter account this morning. "I'd be there, but after eight years of having the privilege of serving in statewide office, it turns out that my service to Colorado will continue for at least one more day.

"That's correct. I have been summoned as a juror."

     

9:30 a.m. 

Preparations are underway for the 11 a.m. ceremony, our team reports. A short time ago a sound check was under way on the west steps of the Capitol. Among those participating in the sound check: the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, reports our Ernest Luning.

