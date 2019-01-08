Former U.S. Rep. Jared Polis will be sworn in as Colorado's 43rd governor today in an 11 a.m. ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol.
The Gazette and Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland, Ernest Luning, Dougal Brownlie, Conrad Swanson and Hannah Tran will bring you the latest sights and sound bites from the ceremony, as well as goings-on before and after. Stick with us for comprehensive coverage from our seasoned political reporters.
10:50 a.m.
We're 10 minutes out from the ceremony's start, but Gov.-elect Jared Polis wastes no time: He's already taken over the official @GovofCO Twitter account. Here's his first tweet.
The past, the current, and the future. Ready to build on the legacy of these leaders and get to work! #copolitics pic.twitter.com/z51EVbYDux— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2019
His second: a family portrait.
Family ready for Inauguration ✅ pic.twitter.com/qDNwBfYjvi— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2019
10:46 a.m.
While we're waiting for the ceremony to start, here's a fun challenge from state Sen. Kevin Priola. "Name the 40-plus years of Colorado governors in this picture," he tweeted.
Name the 40 plus years of Colorado Governors in this picture. #coleg #Colorado pic.twitter.com/rwQ3jP3bpR— Kevin Priola 🇺🇸 (@KevinPriola) January 8, 2019
10:42 a.m.
Not surprisingly, we have some movers and shakers on the scene, including former Secretary of the Interior and U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and Gov. John Hickenlooper's former chief of staff, Doug Friednash, our Marianne Goodland reports.
10:35 a.m.
The Capitol in all its glory this morning and more pre-ceremony shots from the talented Dougal Brownlie.
10:32 a.m.
It's going to be a noisy morning in Denver, the city is cautioning. "The Colorado Army National Guard will be firing a Howitzer canon 21 times at 11:55 a.m.," the city tweeted, calling it an "explosive salute."
10:01 a.m.
"The calm before the storm," our Marianne Goodland captioned photos she tweeted a short time ago, including one of Lieutenant Gov.-elect Dianne Primavera "in some of her last moments as a private citizen." One shot shows Primavera getting her makeup done. Talk about a behind-the-scenes look!
The calm before the storm: the inauguration of Jared Polis as the 42nd @GovofCO: first, incoming @LtGov4CO Dianne Primavera in some of her last moments as a private citizen; the stage being prepared for the ceremony; tags marking the attendees' places. @colo_politics pic.twitter.com/K3nPvGrmp0— Marianne Goodland (@MGoodland) January 8, 2019
9:57 a.m.
If you're not able to make today's big ceremony, get a feel for the vibe of the event with this video from our Conrad Swanson.
Good morning Denver. I’m here for Jared Polis’ inauguration this morning. And to hear Michael McDonald, apparently. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/b5EuqYp4lu— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 8, 2019
9:45 a.m.
One dignitary won't be on hand for today's inaugural ceremony: outgoing State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who lost the governorship to Polis in November.
He has a good reason to be absent.
"Good luck, Governor Polis," Stapleton said in a video posted to his Twitter account this morning. "I'd be there, but after eight years of having the privilege of serving in statewide office, it turns out that my service to Colorado will continue for at least one more day.
"That's correct. I have been summoned as a juror."
Best of luck Gov. Polis pic.twitter.com/0AKY7WDVlB— Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) January 8, 2019
9:30 a.m.
Preparations are underway for the 11 a.m. ceremony, our team reports. A short time ago a sound check was under way on the west steps of the Capitol. Among those participating in the sound check: the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, reports our Ernest Luning.
Denver Gay Men’s Chorus does a sound check before the crowds arrive for @jaredpolis inauguration as 43rd @GovofCO on West Steps of Colorado Capitol. Follow @colo_politics for coverage. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/zkdEboXurg— Ernest Lee Luning (@eluning) January 8, 2019