For the third day in a row, people are gathering Monday in downtown Colorado Springs to protest over the death of an unarmed Minnesota black man, George Floyd.
Colorado Springs police officers joined in support of protesters to kneel in front of City Hall, one day after officers did not do the same Sunday night during protests at the Police Operations Center.
More than 100 people are marching downtown Colorado Springs in protest of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YFbOUF5ePc— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Photos from Monday’s #GeorgeFloydProtests in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/7FULTr4uBt— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
“Hands up, don’t shoot,” several yell as they march downtown in Colorado Springs. #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/MQue514jgU— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Drivers join in chanting “Don’t shoot” from their cars as people march across the street yelling “Hands Up”— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 1, 2020
Protesters walking through downtown.#GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests @csgazette pic.twitter.com/g2yQ8CVzDa— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) June 1, 2020
Pretty peaceful scene as protesters hold signs and wave to passers by at city hall. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IYNelJb7xa— Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) June 1, 2020
A peaceful daylong protest Sunday was followed by several hundred people marching from downtown Colorado Springs to the police headquarters, where they blocked roads and shouted at officers manning barricades. They were met, as they were Saturday night, by a line of police in front of the building holding shields and wearing protective gear. Gazette news partner KKTV reported shortly after 10 p.m. that protesters were challenging officers' positions. At about midnight, protesters started throwing objects including water bottles at police as officers push the crowd back, KKTV reported.
On Sunday, the CSPD chief Vince Niski issued this statement on the department's Facebook page:
Over the past few days, I have thought deeply about what I can say as your City’s Chief of Police that would make a difference following the events that transpired in Minneapolis. As I reflected, I came to understand that there are no words that could fully provide stability after the video has caused so much strife, pain, anger, and a negative perception of law enforcement across our entire nation. Instead, I want to give you my honest outlook.
I am not in a position to sit in judgment of another law enforcement organization or their employees. From what I have seen and what I know about use of force procedures the actions of the police in Minneapolis were questionable and tragic. In being transparent with everyone, I am saddened. I am saddened by Mr. Floyd’s death, as every life is precious. I am saddened watching videos of communities being burned in protest, as violence is never the answer. And lastly, I am saddened to see trust in law enforcement diminish, as the actions of a few do not represent us all.