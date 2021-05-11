Colorado Springs police plan a 3 p.m. Tuesday news conference to release details on Sunday's mass shooting that left six people dead at a birthday party off Powers Boulevard before officers say the gunman took his own life.
It will be the first time police have held a news conference on the deadliest shooting to hit the city in its 150-year history.
Police say they plan to release the identities of the dead and other details on the incident.
"We know there are still a lot of questions into what exactly happened, why it happened, and all the details in between," the agency said on Twitter. "Our investigators, detectives, and victim advocates are determinedly working to find those answers."
Apart from an initial news release, police have been tight-lipped on the case. Family members have told The Gazette that the shooter was a boyfriend of one of those at the party, who went by the nickname "Junior."
According to family members, those killed included Joana Cruz, who would have turned 54 this week; her sons, Jose Guttierez, 21, and Melvin Perez, who would have turned 31 this week; Melvin’s wife, Mayra Perez, 32; and Mayra Perez's sister Sandra Ibarra and brother Jose Ibarra.