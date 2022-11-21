Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department and the city of Colorado Springs have scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. Monday following the Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 wounded.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man suspected in the fatal shooting at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that left five dead and 18 wounded, is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the shooting, according to court records.
Court records show that Aldrich, 22, is facing five arrest-only counts of first-degree murder and five arrest-only counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, a class-5 felony, for an offense dated Nov. 19, 2022, the same day as the shootings at 3430 N. Academy Blvd.
The charges filed against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.
District Attorney Michael Allen said during a joint press conference Monday afternoon the investigation is ongoing and will continue for some time. Records from the court are sealed, but Allen said the seal will be lifted "in the coming days."
Aldrich is currently hospitalized and thus, no court dates have been set. Allen said Monday he expects Aldrich will be released from the hospital in the coming days. Once he is released and placed in jail, a first court appearance will be scheduled, Allen said.
All five victims in a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified by Monday morning by family and friends. During the press conference Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs police also confirmed the names of those who were killed as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green. Read more here.
Anyone in the community who might have been a victim or has information about a potential victim, or might have seen something or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (800) 225-5324.
"Anything at all, no matter how small or insignificant, please call us," Colorado Springs police spokeswoman Lt. Pamela Castro said.