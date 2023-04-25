Colorado Springs is hunkering down under a rainstorm with possible snow on the way Tuesday. The forecast calls for rain, gusty winds and some thunder to roll into the Pikes Peak region this afternoon, with snow overnight.

TUESDAY

4:45 p.m.: Street flooding has been reported in the Security-Widefield area due to heavy rainfall.

4:30 p.m.: Several flights arriving at and departing from Colorado Springs Airport are delayed, many of them connecting flights to Denver International Airport.

4 p.m.: Cripple Creek-Victor schools will close for a snow day Wednesday. School District 49 will have a two-hour delay.

Fort Carson and Teller Couty Government will also be on a delayed start Wednesday morning. Click or tap here for the full list of closings and delays.

Here's the forecast for Colorado Springs from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:

Tonight: Rain before 9 p.m., then rain and snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, then snow after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 30. Breezy, with an east wind 15-20 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. Breezy, with a north-northeast wind 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.