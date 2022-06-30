Colorado Avalanche fans have arrived in downtown Denver to watch the 2021-22 Stanley Cup winners parade, rally and celebration. Crowds are anticipated to exceed 200,000 people.
LIVE coverage from 9News at the parade here.
Some got here by 630 am to get front row #AvalancheParade pic.twitter.com/HQ5v6R2eNU— Dennis Scoop Huspeni (@denmanh) June 30, 2022
Avs fans up early & headed to Civic Center! @DenverGazette got your blanket coverage. #AvalancheParade pic.twitter.com/f35mf3ZPX1— Dennis Scoop Huspeni (@denmanh) June 30, 2022
Both sides of Wynkoop near Union Station are jam packed with Avs fans. pic.twitter.com/8sRF99rT97— David Mullen (@mullen_david) June 30, 2022
Sean Byrne’s dad pulled him out of preschool for the last #Avs championship parade. Today he’s celebrating with his daughter, Riley. pic.twitter.com/VDu0Y7On0V— David Mullen (@mullen_david) June 30, 2022
Super fan!!! #AvalancheParade #Denver pic.twitter.com/9BuUY02N2K— Dennis Scoop Huspeni (@denmanh) June 30, 2022