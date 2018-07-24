The latest weather updates for the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas.
6:20 p.m. An update from Coors Field
We are officially in a weather delay. We will pass along additional information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/84ZGBDFZ4N— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 25, 2018
6:01 p.m.
A flash flood warning is in effect for the Spring fire burn scar until 8:45 p.m.
A very strong storm that has had a history of producing torrential rainfall is headed towards the #SpringFire currently. We have issued Flash Flood warning until 8:45PM MDT. #COwx #COFire #COFlood #Colorado— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 24, 2018
5:39 p.m.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports that a "very large debris field (is) heading down river from Coaldale flooding."
U.S. 50 has reopened. A flash flood warning is also in effect until 7:15 p.m. for the Hayden Pass burn scar.
More from Monday's storm:
5:31 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Teller County and the High Chateau Fire burn scar until 7 p.m.
U.S. 50 is closed between County Road 39 (18 miles east of Salida, near Coaldale) and CO 9 (4 miles west of Canon City) due to flooding. CDOT reports that there is no estimated time of reopening.
5:15 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued in Cripple Creek and Midland until 8 p.m.
4:55 p.m.
A lightning strike in southwest Colorado Springs has hit an underground gas line on Polo Drive near Lake Avenue and 7th Street, firefighters said in a Tweet. The gas line is open burning, but no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
4:47 p.m.
El Paso and Teller counties are no longer under flash flood or severe thunderstorm warnings. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Huefano County until 5:30 p.m.
3:56 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued until 6:46 p.m. for Woodland Park, Manitou Springs and Green Mountain Falls.
3:41 p.m.
A flash flood warning for Black Forest and Peyton has been extended until 6 p.m.
3:29 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Fremont County until 5:30 p.m.
3:27 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Midland until 4 p.m.
3:21 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rosita until 4 p.m.
3:18 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Black Forest, Calhan and Peyton has been extended until 3:45 p.m.
3:10 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cotopaxi and Texas Creek until 3:30 p.m.
2:43 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Black Forest and Peyton until 3:15 p.m.
2:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a flash flood warning for the northern parts of the Spring Creek fire burn scar. The main drainages affected are Spring Creek, Pass Creek and West Oak Creek.
11:10 a.m.
Southern Colorado is under a flash flood watch as another round of monsoonal storms edges towards the state.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued the flash flood watch for areas east of the mountains between Fremont County and the New Mexico border.
Areas with burn scars are most susceptible for flash flooding, the weather service said.
Storms are likely to return Tuesday afternoon, though less widespread and severe than yesterday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and before midnight with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
"We still could see a strong to severe storm with strong wind gusts, hail about an inch in size and lightning," said weather service meteorologist Bill Line. "The main threat, though, is if these storms produce heavy rainfall and it moves over the burn scars. We'll be watching for flash flooding in that case."
Line said the stronger of the storms could produce wind speeds of about 60 mph, though most only will hit 40 mph.
Monday, a storm stretching across El Paso and Teller counties dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain and hail. Flooding and mudslides shut down highways across the state, including U.S. 24 in Woodland Park, and funnel clouds were spotted southwest of Green Mountain Falls.
The weather service expects similar storms to hit the southern Front Range every day through Sunday.
Be aware of road closures in the case of flash flooding and mudslides.