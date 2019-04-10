As what some are calling the "baby bomb cyclone" is starting to move in, some repeated nightmares of the March blizzard are appearing in the mountain areas at lunch time Wednesday. Colorado Department of Transportation is strongly urging, for the second time within a month, that everyone should avoid travel.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo are not expecting today's storm to reach extremities that the March blizzard had. Although Coloradans will see similar snowfall and high winds of last month's storm, the current Spring blizzard is moving in from the northwest which will keep the air pressure low.
"The storm originated on the west coast, so it hasn't developed as strongly," meteorologist Randy Gray said. "The storm is farther north, so it will keep slower air pressure drops."
Denver’s atmospheric pressure could drop by 12 to 14 millibars in 24 hours or less, NWS meteorologist Brad Carlberg said Tuesday. To be designated a bomb cyclone, pressure must drop 24 millibars in 24 hours.
Mountain Metro buses will stop service this evening as winds become stronger and road conditions worsen. The last pull-out from the terminal will be 6:15 p.m.
4:02 p.m.
El Paso County said on Twitter that road conditions on the northern side of the county have gotten increasingly worse with snow beginning to accumulate. An updated forecast for snow expectations are 6 to 12 inches between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
4 p.m.
Four warning shelters have been set up for those caught in the storm:
• Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs
• St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street in Monument
• Patriot Learning Center, 11990 Swingline Road in El Paso County
• Peyton School District's Career Technical Education Facility, 18320 Main Street in El Paso County
3:55 p.m.
Interstate 25 over Monument Hill has the potential to be closed, along with the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and Interstate 76, CDOT said in a news release. Crews will not be pre-treating the roads because before precipitation freezes, rain could wash away the brine, the news release said.
CDOT will deploy 100 plows throughout the Denver metro area, which is expected to be hit the hardest Wednesday afternoon. Crews already are pre-staged on Monument Hill to speed up potential closures and reduce the number of stranded drivers as compared with last month's bomb cyclone, said CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester.
"We did a lot of things right in the last storm," said Lester. "The major thing I would say as a takeaway is that I want to close I-25 in a more proactive manner. That will upset most of the traveling public, but it's safer."
Though the storm is not expected to be as strong, CDOT is preparing for a torrent just as strong.
"We're no expecting a storm with the same conditions," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. "It shouldn't be the same accumulations or weather conditions, but we are certainly ready to respond with the same magnitude."
3:50 p.m.
Fourteen of Colorado Springs Airport's 52 scheduled flights today have been canceled, an airport news release says. Additional cancellations and delays are expected.
3:46 p.m.
The Colorado National Guard was activated about 1:30 p.m. to help rescue stranded motorists. About 50 soldiers and 24 vehicles from the National Guard are prepositioning search and rescue teams at readiness centers between Longmont and Colorado Springs.
12:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs Police Department is now on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident where no one is hurt, is suspected of drug or alcohol use and each party has insurance, exchange information and file a report within 72 hours here.
12:30 p.m.
Fog has settled and snow is beginning to fall over Boulder. The Denver metro area is expected to be hit the hardest Wednesday afternoon.
12:07 p.m.
Heavy rain begins to fall in downtown Colorado Springs and the temperature remains in the low 50's at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site.
11:56 a.m.
There are 732 flights canceled to and from Denver International Airport.
CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT: ALL El Paso County Offices, including the courts, will be closing at 2:00 p.m. today. Please plan accordingly. We will keep you posted on tomorrow’s operating hours. #AprilBlizzard pic.twitter.com/8DvqeNYTbc— El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) April 10, 2019
11:35 a.m.
Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions between Copper Mountain and Frisco due to many crashes. The road is expected to be closed for hours, Colorado State Patrol said.
11:07 a.m.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, over Vail Pass, are closed at Exit 180. Unknown time to reopen.
9:00 a.m.
Both the Colorado Rockies and the Colorado Rapids announced that their home games tonight have been postponed ahead of the weather warnings.
