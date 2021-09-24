The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Littleton on Monday has barricaded himself in a home in Brighton, law enforcement officials said Friday night.
At 3:45 p.m. Brighton police received a tip that the suspect was in a residence in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue in Brighton. The home is about a mile away from the Brighton police station. Police are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully, speaking to suspect through loudspeaker, officials said.
Police have no information about hostages at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.