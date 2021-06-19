Colorado Springs' "little slice of hell" home has sold, realtor Mimi Foster said Saturday, to a buyer that grew up two streets away.
"She's very excited. She lives in the neighborhood, so she loves the area," Foster said.
The contract for the home at 4525 Churchill Court will close on July 9, which is when Foster said the buyer would disclose how much the house is being sold for.
Foster said the buyer looked forward to getting it "back to a beautiful home," and was planning on documenting the house's gradual renovation as it progressed. After it's fixed up, Foster said the buyer plans on reselling the house.
The south Colorado Springs nightmare home first gained attention last week when Foster listed the house as "every landlord's nightmare," after a disgruntled former tenant vandalized the home with profane graffiti and a hammer, and left rancid meat in an unpowered basement freezer for over a year.