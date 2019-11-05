In the most recent episode of the OutThere Colorado Podcast, Spencer McKee interviews Nick Noland about a recent ordeal on Mount Shavano that lead to the amputation of Noland’s feet. Starting his hike on a late-October day, Noland would summit the mountain successfully but hings went horribly wrong from there.
You’ll hear Nick Noland tell his full story about what happened on the peak, including how he became lost and eventually made it out alive. Noland also discusses his time in the hospital and what the future holds. A donation page has been set up to help the Noland family in their time of need. Find that page here.
Find this episode of the OutThere Colorado Podcast on Apple, in the Google Play Store, or elsewhere wherever your favorite podcasts are found.
Listen to Episode 33: Survival at the Cost of Amputation here. The episode is also available on Spotify.