Colorado Cold Case returned for its third season Monday, examining the unsolved killing of Palmer Lake mountain biker Tim Watkins and the unanswered questions that continue to haunt his family and friends.
The podcast, reported and produced by The Gazette, comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of Watkins’ disappearance and death on Mount Herman.
On Sept. 14, 2017, Watkins went out for a ride from his Palmer Lake home and never returned. Several of his belongings — including a cycling shoe, the contents of his wallet and his custom-made bike — were found by volunteer searchers over the next couple days.
Three days after he was last seen, his body was found buried off a popular trail in Limbaugh Canyon.
The killing rocked the mountain hamlet of Palmer Lake and left hikers, bikers and other outdoors enthusiasts wary of entering the Rampart Range with Watkins’ killer at large.
The first season of Colorado Cold Case examined the killing of Nate Czajkowski, 16, who was fatally shot while dining with friends at a fast-food restaurant on Oct. 29, 2017.
The podcast’s subsequent season delved into the shooting death of Thomas “Tommy” Kinslow, 20, who was killed on Nov. 22, 2005. He was shot after having parked at his parents’ house on Constitution Avenue, where he lived, following a late shift at Hollywood Video.
Those cases, along with Watkins’ death, remain unsolved.
The third season of the Colorado Cold Case podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts. You can listen here.