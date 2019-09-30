On his last ride on the mountain he loved, Tim Watkins set off on an unseasonably warm September morning up the grinding, steady climb of well-traveled Mount Herman Road. From there, he had options. He could grip his handlebars and take Stoopid Trail, the rocky and rollicking descent back into Monument. Or he could pedal on and drop into Limbaugh Canyon, where golden aspen and towering ponderosa sheltered meandering Monument Creek and a trail alongside it built for speed. Not only had Watkins traversed this backcountry hundreds of times, he helped develop and maintain these very trails. He was the man, in fact, who'd drawn the area's best-known map.