For the first time, Colorado Springs police are connecting the 2017 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski to another triple shooting that occurred three hours earlier at a party on Soft Breeze Way.
Bullet casings found at both locations were determined to have been fired from the same gun, police said.
The Gazette details the connection in episode 7 of its weekly podcast, Colorado Cold Case. In this episode, Gazette reporter Kaitlin Durbin and co-host Steven Hayward attempt to put together the “Puzzle Pieces” to explain what this connection may mean and what it reveals about Nate’s killer.
The episode is available for free download wherever you get your podcasts, and at gazette.com/coldcase.
Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000 or get in touch with reporter Kaitlin Durbin at 719-636-0362.
Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.
