The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has issued new guidelines for personal and outdoor recreation that includes gyms, parks, playgrounds, pools, rafting and fishing.
Read more on the "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors" here.
Our list covers Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
Parks, trails, visitor centers and other tourist destinations
Air Force Academy: The North Gate will be closed to all traffic for an indefinite period of time.
Bear Creek Nature and Fountain Creek Nature centers: Open to the public.
The Broadmoor hotel: Will reopen its doors to our overnight and local guests on Sunday, June 28. Select restaurants, activities and offerings will reopen accordingly, in phases, as business levels and State and Federal requirements allow.
The Broadmoor's Seven Falls: Closed until further notice.
Cave of the Winds Mountain Park: Closed until further notice.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort: 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, 538-4000. Call or go online for reservations.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 633-9925. Open June 6-10 for members only, June 11-19 for members and general public. Admission is by limited capacity timed e-ticket admission only. Purchase of e-tickets online is required. Zoo's variance is currently approved for the next two weeks; watch Zoo's website and social media for details beyond June 19.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Campgrounds: Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds are open to camping at most state parks. Playgrounds, picnic areas and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at Colorado’s state parks will likely remain unavailable. Go to cpwshop.com to make your camping reservation and check for the latest updates and campground openings on CPW’s COVID-19 information page.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices and visitor centers: May will reopen on June 5. Visitors should be aware that standard office hours may have changed for the location you’re planning to visit, so you should call ahead of arriving or see individual park pages to ensure your preferred location is open.
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Closed until further notice. Offering online programs. Staff can be contacted by phone at 385-5990 or by email for research assistance.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center: 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, 687-9742, open with some restrictions.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument: Starting June 8, the main entrance road and parking lot, picnic area, pet exercise area, limited bathroom facilities and easy access to the main outdoor exhibit area and self-guided trails will be open. All 14 miles of the Monument’s trails are open and can still be accessed at the Hornbek Homestead parking lot and Barksdale picnic area. The visitor center will remain closed.
Flying W Ranch: 3330 Chuckwagon Road, 598-4000, reopening June 26.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center: It is currently open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., everyday. Please check back for the latest hours and updates. Also, offering online video series of literacy and nature programs at gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/online-programs.
Glen Eyrie Castle: Closed until further notice.
Great Wolf Lodge: 9494 Federal Drive, 844-553-9653, reopening June 15.
Manitou Cliff Dwellings: Closed until further notice.
Manitou Incline: Closed until further notice. Read more here.
National Museum of World War II Aviation: Closed until further notice.
National Park Service: The lobby is temporarily closed to all non-employees. Business hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for phone or email.
Pikes Peak - America's Mountain: Through Sept. 30, gates open at 7:30 a.m. and last entry is at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to leave the summit by 7 p.m. and exit the downhill gate by 8 p.m. There is mandatory shuttle service for guests seeking to reach the summit. As has been the case during the last two summer seasons, parking at the summit is extremely limited due to construction of the Pikes Peak Summit Complex. Only vehicles with a disability placard or license plate and vehicles with young children in car seats will be allowed to park on the summit. All other guests will be required to take a shuttle from the 16-mile parking area or the 13-mile parking lot. There is no additional charge for the shuttle. The Summit House, Glen Cove and all picnic areas are closed through June 1. The South Slope Recreation Area is set to open June 4, weather permitting. Use of this area is by permit only. Registration opens May 28. It is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove. No services, including restrooms, will be available on the summit. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks in populated areas such as parking lots and restrooms. If guests do not feel well, they’re asked to visit another time. Guests should call 719-385-7325 for the latest road conditions and as always, access is weather permitting and no refunds are available.
Rainbow Falls Historic Site: To combat the COVID-19 virus and be respectful for the health and safety of our citizens and staff, if the parking lots are full please consider coming back at a different time.
Red Rock Canyon Open Space: Open but visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
Rocky Mountain National Park: Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase recreational access and services on May 27. Trail Ridge Road is open. Call 970-586-1206 or go online for information.
Royal Gorge Bridge: Fully open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Santa's Workshop: North Pole, Colorado: Closed until further notice.
Western Museum of Mining and Industry: 225 North Gate Blvd., 488-0880. June hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Outside of Colorado Springs area
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area: Black Canyon and Curecanti will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.
Copper Mountain: Suspension of all resort operations. Plan to resume operations if and when the opportunity presents itself. The suspension includes food and beverage operations, lodging and athletic club offerings, events, Woodward Barn, activities such as tubing and coaster as well as lift and mountain access, including uphill access.
Denver Botanic Gardens York Street: Open.
Denver Zoo: Reopens to members on June 10 and general public on June 12. All tickets must be purchased online.
Great Sand Dunes: Phased reopening beginning June 3. Go online for information.
Water World: Federal Heights, closed for 2020.
Winter Park Resort: Mountain and Trestle Bike Park will open June 27.