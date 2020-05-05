Gov. Jared Polis relaxed social distancing restrictions in Colorado starting April 27, but has emphasized that COVID-19 is still a threat and that Colorado is not "in any way be going back to normal."
The stay-at-home transition to "safer at home" started Monday, April 27. Click here for more details. Friday, May 1, also is a day of big change. Read more here.
Here is what will not change: Critical businesses, including grocery stores, will continue to have strict precautions in place; vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home except for when absolutely necessary; restaurants will continue to offer pickup and delivery and roup gatherings of 10 or more are still not allowed. Restaurant and bar dining rooms, gyms, spas, churches and K-12 schools will remain closed.
Starting April 27: Retailers can reopen with curbside delivery service only; elective dental and medical procedures can begin again as long as best practices are being implemented; real estate showings can begin, but open houses are not allowed.
Starting May 1: Personal services can be offered with strict precautions: This includes salons, pet grooming, tattoo parlors and personal training; retailers may fully open as long as strict precautions are in place; some chain stores, including Ross, Old Navy, Bed Bath & Beyond, IKEA, and REI temporarily closed all stores in the U.S. and have not yet announced a date for reopening.
Starting May 4: The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License office will be open by appointment-only at three locations. Read more here; up to 50 percent of staff can return to work in person at noncritical commercial buildings, with social distancing in place. Telecommuting is still strongly encouraged, especially for vulnerable workers.
See a list of restaurants offering pickup, delivery, or curbside services here.)
A number of other businesses have closed or adjusted their hours to allow more time for employees to stock shelves and clean. Others have created special shopping time for seniors. (See a list of those stores offering senior shopping hours here.)
Businesses with adjusted hours and operations
ABBA Eye Care: Some of stores will open May 4 and will resume full vision health services once again, including eye exams, vision treatments, fittings for eyeglasses and contact lenses as well as LASIK consultations. For a list of stores opening, go to abbaeyecare.com/locations.
Academy Bank: (1 S. Tejon St.): 208-8911, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Ace Hardware: Open for in-store shopping 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Stetson Hills, 354-2000; Bon, 577-0051; Northgate, 487-3043; Circle, 550-3702; Garden of the Gods, 955-0428.
Acme Pawn: Acme Pawn Original, Acme Pawn East, Acme Pawn North, Acme Super Pawn, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Acme Pawn V, closed - by appointment only.
Action Potential Physical Therapy: Following locations open, call for times; Austin Bluffs - 4328 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Briargate - 2435 Research Parkway, Suite 255, Downtown - 1612 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Fillmore - 2955 Professional Place, Suite 200, Security/Fountain - 328 Main St.
Affordable Plumbing: Open for all Plumbing HVAC, electrical and excavation needs. Affordable Plumbing, Heat, and Electric located, Colorado Springs, 471-0713; Courtesy Plumbing and Heating, Castle Rock-plumbing and heating; 303-688-0597; Affordable, Denver-plumbing and heating, 303-428-4221. All three locations are open 24/7 for any needs that may arise.
Air Pollution Control Division: All in-person services closed. Customers can use email cdphe.asbestos@state.co.us or cdphe.lead@state.co.us, call 303-692-3100 or use mail 4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, Denver, Colorado 80246, Attention: Indoor Environment Program.
Albertsons/Safeway: Albertsons Companies is installing Plexiglas in its checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers and pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars. Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. The company is asking non-seniors and non-at-risk shoppers to avoid shopping at these times.
Alley Cat Studio: 238-4265, thealleycatstudio@gmail.com, online and will meet for appointments. Masks for sale. Eclectic gift shop offering hand embroidered items such as hoop art, needle books, hankies, gift bags, dream catchers, etc.
ARC Thrift Stores: Stores and donation stations open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Army & Air Force Exchange: Soldiers, airmen, retirees, disabled Veterans and military families can order from more than two million items online and pick up at store; tinyurl.com/sxuxp65.
Art 111 Gallery and Art Supply: By appointment only. Call or text Robin at 493-5084 or email robinjschneider@yahoo.com. Curbside service available. Gift cards available.
Aspen Auto Clinic: Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Centennial, 303-219-2130; Mark Dabling, 888-2870; North Union, 249-6962; Jet Stream, 249-5396; Tutt, 426-2358. 25% off any service or repair and double the money back on Aspen rewards through the end of June, pick up and drop off service from home or work and a night drop box for a no contact experience, paperwork and inspections via the phone or computer and expanded sanitation and health routines.
AT&T (202 N. Tejon Street): 219-3087. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Autosmith Auto Repair/Service: 634-4800. Offering curbside drop off and pick up. Staff is available to meet you outside to limit interaction. Just call 634-4800 when you are outside and they will come and meet you. Instituting social distancing procedures. Not offering waiting appointments for the next 2 weeks and have rapidly sped up check in and check out interaction with customers. Offering drop off and pick up after hours. Payments for service will be taken over the phone.
Batteries Plus Bulbs: 2713 Janitell Road, 219-0323, Austin Bluffs Parkway, 599-9554; Woodmen Road, 572-7330; US Highway 50 West, Pueblo, 583-8766. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Offering buy online, pick up in story options and curbside pickup. Delivery orders over $50 to commercial accounts. At this time we are unable to deliver to residential homes.
Beauty Bar: Limited services available.
Boot Barn: 13071 Bass Pro Drive. Order fresh meats and casseroles for pickup 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Bright Dentistry: Taking emergency appointments only.
By Design Gems: 200-2393. Available by appointment. Lapidary workshop and workbenches will continue to function as usual, during normal business hours, for custom gemstone cutting, jewelry design and repairs. Please contact to discuss any items of interest.
Chapel Hills mall: Mall temporarily closed; some retailers are offering Retail on the go - Curbside service.
Check Into Cash: Limited number of people allowed inside store. Open regular hours.
C J Kard: 214 N. Tejon St., 634-3339. Will reopen front store May 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Invitations by appointment only.
Colorado Beef Council: Helping connect Colorado farms and ranchers that sell beef with consumers who want to buy beef. Colorado beef producers wanting to submit their operation for CBC service, to go tinyurl.com/ux7ndd8, find a directory at cobeef.com.
Colorado Iphone: 375-5316. Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays but may close earlier if slow, closed Sundays.
Colorado Sewer Service Denver: 6000 W. 13th Ave., Lakewood, 303-424-0448, open 24/7.
Costco: Adjusted hours in place; the number of people allowed into either store at any given time is being controlled to allow for social distancing.
Creative Financial Services: 471-4774, open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Crossfire Ministries: Women's bible study temporarily stopped. Temporary grocery department hours and thrift store hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Be there by 2 p.m. for groceries.
DICK'S Sporting Goods: Offering curbside pickup.
DrPhoneFix: All three locations open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; drphonefix.com.
Dumpsters.com: Denver location - 1-720-398-6006, dumpsters.com/service-area/denver-co. Provides individualized solutions to homeowners, contractors and businesses so they can manage their disposal needs, Dumpsters.com simplifies waste removal to clear the way for what's next. Please note: You do not need to interact with our drivers upon delivery or pickup. For local information, go to dumpsters.com.
Eclectic Co.: Curbside or home delivery 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Gift cards available. Instagram. More info here.
Elections services: In-person elections services will not be available. To register to vote, or update your registration, please visit GoVoteColorado.gov, call our office at 575-8683 or elections@elpasoco.com for elections assistance.
Eve's Revolution: Open noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. evesrevolution.com.
Express Auto Repair: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Using key drop off service and after hours pickup services strongly recommended. No-Touch experience available if requested; 630-8729, expressautorepairincoloradosprings.com.
Family Care Center: 540-2146, fcsprings.com, providing mental health services at all five of our locations: 1330 Qual Lake Loop, Suite 260; 2680 S. Circle Drive, fourth floor; 3715 Parkmoor Village Drive, Suite 102; 15435 Gleneagle Drive, Suite 102; 70 Morning Sun Drive, Woodland Park. We are offering telehealth appointments for those requesting them, but we will still see people in our offices as well.
Fish Window Cleaning: Open for select window cleaning projects on a case by case basis and to help restaurants that have been closed with window cleaning before opening again. Call 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for free estimate; 559-1910.
Flow Right Plumbing, Heating and Cooling: Offers 24/7 plumbing and HVAC services in Colorado Springs and Pueblo County; flowrightphi.com.
Floyd’s 99 Barbershops: Some Colorado locations are reopened. Check online for locations.
Fountain Valley Senior Center Transportation Office: Remains open and available to take clients to and from medical appointments and trips to obtain food. Additionally there is limited food delivery through Silver Key; 600-2644. Contact the Fountain Valley Senior Center Transportation Office for further information.
Frayla Boutique: Now offering online shopping; tinyurl.com/tlldwy9.
Game Stop: Has closed storefronts and will offer curbside pickup and delivery only.
Genesis MedSpa: Closed through May 1; genesis-medspa.com.
Gold's Gym: All Colorado Springs locations closed permanently.
goPuff: Providing customers with delivery of everyday essentials, from cleaning products and over-the-counter medications to food, drinks, baby products and more; gopuff.com.
Good Company Bar: Temporarily closed, take out available; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
Good Neighbor Meetinghouse: 505 E. Columbia St. Open but no seating; goodneighborsmeetinghouse.com.
Goodwill: Retail stores will reopen May 1, with the exception of Goodwill's West Store and 2304 W. Colorado Ave., which will open May 29 and Durango Store, that will open May 15. Temporary retail and attended donation centers will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; discovermygoodwill.org.
HealthQuest Medical Services: 1495 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 102, 260-9797, healthquestmedical.net. Open, but are asking all patients who are experiencing symptoms of the flu or a respiratory infection or have been exposed to a person with coronavirus or any other communicable disease, to reschedule appointments.
Hearing Health Centers: Open with limited services.
Home Depot: Stores now close at 6 p.m.
Honest Accurate Auto: Open but encouraging early drop-offs and after-hours pick-ups; honestaccurateauto.com.
Hooked on Books (12 E. Bijou St.): Inside of store is closed temporarily. You can order still order by calling 419-7660 and they will bring your order to your car. More info here.
Heuberger Motors: Open regular hours with 50% of staffing on the sales side and non-essential positions. Service department is retrieving customer cars in need of service or recall work. In many cases a loaner or rental vehicle can be provided. Vehicles dropped off or pickup will be wiped down thoroughly on the inside for both our staff and customers.
Inside Out Youth Services: Temporarily closed.
Jiffy Lube: Customers are welcome to wait in their vehicle while technicians provide service. The lobby is open but how many people will be allowed will follow local guidelines.
Johannes Hunter Jewelers: 5182 N. Nevada Ave., 633-8982. Curbside deliveries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and special arrangements by request. Starting May 4, open for in-store shopping, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Kaiser Permanente Colorado: temporarily closed or limited in-person services at some facilities. Please check with individual offices about elective surgeries.
King Soopers: Open regular hours; kingsoopers.com.
Kingdom Mechanical: Available 24/7 for all heating, ventilation, air conditioning and air quality needs for both residential and commercial customers; 499-3313, kingdommechanical.com.
Knight Watch and Jewelry Company: Call before visiting 633-3628.
Kohls: Curbside pickup available.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries (North Academy and Woodmen): 7087 N. Academy Blvd., 593-7888, la-z-boy.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor (North Carefree and Powers): 3826 Bloomington St., 593-7888, la-z-boy.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
Liberty Tax: Remote preparation services. Offering drop-off services. More info here.
Life Time Fitness: All locations temporarily closed, offering free online workouts; mylt.life.
Little Fins Swim School: Will reopen May 1.
Liquor & medical marijuana license applications: In-Person Services will not be available. Licensing Information can be found on the El Paso County Clerk to the Board website or by calling 520-6430. Completed license applications can be emailed to carctb@elpasoco.com or mailed to PO Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007.
Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding (South): 2801 Janitell Road, 527-9663. Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, curbside drop off and pickup on request.
Mackenzie & West: May hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Personal appointments available.
Maggie's Farm (all locations): Prioritizing online orders to minimize face-to-face interaction. 5-10 minute in store time process. Limiting the number of customers in facilities. Phone call ordering will be available. All stores will continue to be professionally disinfected nightly as a complimentary service to our already robust protocols. Additional hand sanitizer stations have been strategically placed throughout the facilities.
NAMI Office: Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. In-person support groups or educational programs temporarily canceled, but virtual support groups offered, 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
O'Grady's Cell Phone Repair: 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 18, 581-2355, ogradyscellphonerepair.com, open by appointment only.
Olson Plumbing and Heating Co.: 635-3563, olsonph.com, open and available 24/7.
Optum Clinics: The following clinics will be temporarily closed; Optum Fountain. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Southwest 2610 Tenderfoot Hill St. Call Optum Fountain clinic for appointment rescheduling: 522-1135; Mountainview Medical Group Briargate Medical Associates. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Briargate 240 Research Parkway. Call the Briargate Medical Associates clinic for appointment rescheduling: 548-0700; Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Monument 15909 Jackson Creek Pkwy. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice for appointment rescheduling: 488-9860; Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Mountainview Medical Group Powers 6140 Tutt Blvd., suite 200. Call Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine at 598-9446; Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be routed to ABC Pediatrics 8890 Union Blvd., suite 220. Call Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling, 576-5437; Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Pediatric Specialists 6071 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 105. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling: 488-6998.
Outlets at Castle Rock: The center is temporarily closed; will reopen for in-person shopping on May 1. Select restaurants including Cinnabon, Qdoba, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Café and Starbucks are still open. For more information and hours, visit outletsatcastlerock.com.
Park Meadows Mall: Temporarily closed.
Patsy's Original Candy Store: 1540 S. 21st. St., 633-7215, patsyscandies.com, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Pearl Merchants at Horse Alley Studio: 684-3929. Will remain open. Customers can shop on Etsy, Facebook, and our website.
PILLAR Institute: Closed for the rest of spring term. All upcoming spring classes left in the catalog will be rescheduled in the summer trimester. If you are registered for an upcoming class, we will credit your PILLAR account so you can use it in the summer or fall trimester. You will not be automatically registered for the same class. You will have to re-register on the new date and time; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Pink Cadillac Boutique: 1635 W. Colorado Ave., 684-6502, sassypinkcadillac.com, pinkcaddyboutique@gmail.com, offering curbside pickup by appointment, call to schedule. Free delivery for any online merchandise order. Call or email for purchase or shipping options.
Platte Floral: 1417 E. Platte Ave., 632-2607, platteflorist.com, offering curbside pickup and delivery with online ordering. Retail store will reopen May 1.
PlayTime Pet Sitters and Dog Walkers: 475-7297, playtimepetsitters.com, open for business with all services available. The number of sitters available to each family may be reduced to two.
PostNet: 1312 17th St., Denver, 1-303-595-0500, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Mailing and Shipping Services; Notary Public; Printing; Design; Business Services. Offering: Banners, Signs, Take-Out Menus, EDDM, Door Hangers, Postcards, Resumes, Fax/Scan, 20% off your first print order, when mentioning the list. For all locations, go to postnet.com.
The Premier Group: New hours Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. More info here.
Pressed4Time: 599-5325, pressed4time.com/local-dry-cleaners/co/colorado-springs-co, offering pickup and delivery laundry and dry cleaning.
Redoux Consignment Boutique: 119 E. Bijou St. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays; 424-7930, redouxboutiquecoloradosprings.com.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: 635-4131. Everyone needs chocolate to make them feel better! Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will have many ways available to get chocolate! Walk in, curbside, takeout, and delivery. More info here.
Rocky Mountain Dog Walkers: Reopening May 1.
Rocky Mountain Soap Market: Curbside service available. $5 online shipping anywhere. Gift cards available in store and over the phone 434-7676. More info here.
Roof Pro 360: 394-9066, info@roofpro360.com. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Ross Dress for Less: Now be closing all locations at 8 p.m. until further notice.
Safeway: Safeway is installing Plexiglas in its checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers. The Plexiglas “sneeze guards” will be installed in the company’s 2,200+ stores over the next two weeks, with many locations being complete in the next several days. Also pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars. Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. The company is asking non-seniors and non-at-risk shoppers to avoid shopping at these times. More info here.
Safron: 237-2796. Available by appointment. It only takes 15 minutes for them to get to the store so they can serve you quickly. More info here.
Salvation Army: Housing and shelter programs still open. It has canceled large meetings, after-school children’s programs and some other non-essential group meetings.
Sam's Club: Sam's Club locations will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. Early shopping is temporarily unavailable.
Security Public Library: 715 Aspen Drive, 391-3191, securitypubliclibrary.org, closed until further notice. Do not return items during this closure. You will not be fined.
Shear "Expression" Skin Care and More: Temporarily closed. By appointment only when reopened, with large discounts; 635-3069.
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce: COVID-19 update and resources for businesses: scwcc.com.
Southpointe Complete Dental: 527-9098. Office hours for Emergencies are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Phones are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for scheduling and to answer any questions.
Special Kids Special Families: 447-8983, sksfcolorado.org, offering behavioral health care services for seniors via tele-health (phone and/or secure video).
Spring Clean Laundry: 622 S. Academy Blvd., 354-8566, springcleanlaundry.com. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. with last load in before 9 p.m. Offering 2-hour quick drop service and 24-hour turn around full service wash, dry and fold. Pickup and delivery available through laundrovan.net.
Tailored West Tejon: Closed Monday, Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Target: All stores will close at 9 p.m. Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including elderly and those with underlying health concerns, and is encouraging other shoppers to plan their visits around that time frame.
Taste of Life: 18965 Base Camp Road, Suite A4, Monument, 487-2858, tasteoflifestores.com, open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Asking a limit of two people in shopping party and practice social distancing.
Terra Verde: Shop over the phone 444-8621, shipping and curbside available. Gift cards and shipping available. More info here.
Title Nine: Curbside service. Customer service virtual shopping experience via FaceTime, Google Chat, etc. or call 227-3674. They'll talk you through the right fit, fabric options and help you gear up! cosprings@titlenine.com More info here.
Touch of Joy Photography: Appointment only. 453-3600. Email. Specializing in documenting maternity, newborn, baby milestones, artistic head shots and family connections. More info here.
Trader Joes: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
UPS: Normal hours but limiting number of customers inside store if necessary.
The Urban Cyclery: Open by appointment 453-4834.
Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming: Select locations are offering curbside pickup and Wag N’ Wash will bring your order right to your car window. The following are the Wag N’ Wash Colorado Springs locations remaining open: Monument — 1150 W. Baptist Rd.; Colorado Springs Powers — 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd.; Colorado Springs Uintah — 1625 W. Uintah St.; Colorado Springs Woodmen — 1234 E. Woodmen Rd.
Walmart: 24-hour stores will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Walks of Life Chiropractic: 1712 W. Uintah St., 301-5598, walksoflifechiro.com, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed for lunch from 1-2 p.m. Appointments available on Saturdays.
Weight Watchers: All meetings and in-person workshops are temporarily paused.
Westside Animal Hospital: Offering curbside patient check-in. 632-6111.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will pause food-sampling and the use of self-service stations.
The Wine Seller: 2805 Roberts Drive, Monument, 488-3019, thewineseller.net, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Only 2-3 people allowed in store at a time and offering curbside pickup. All tastings canceled until further notice.
World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course: 6865 Galley Road, 597-5489, worldgolfsandcreek.com, Open with pre-paid tee times and use of your own equipment. Driving range and pro-shop will open April 27 with curbside service.
World Market: All stores temporarily closed. Shop online at worldmarket.com.
Government and other services
2-1-1: In partnership with Mile High United Way, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center activated 2-1-1 Colorado to connect Coloradans with human service resources statewide. Coloradans can reach 2-1-1 Colorado online at 211Colorado.org, by dialing 2-1-1 or texting your Zip Code to 898-211. Do not call 911 for COVID-19 questions unless it is a medical emergency. 2-1-1 provides navigation services to resources such as: Housing, including shelters and transitional services, rent and utility assistance, applying for SNAP benefits by phone, childcare, food/meals, transportation, clothing/personal/household needs, mental health and substance use disorders, employment, education, medical clinics, dental clinic and other government/economic services.
Air Force Academy: The North Gate will be closed to all traffic for an indefinite period of time.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Some meetings suspended until further notice. Please check http://www.coloradospringsaa.org/ for more information.
Centennial Hall: Board of County Commissioners — board meetings are always broadcast live through the website, the public is welcome to attend as long as social distancing can be maintained; parking garage near Centennial Hall — open free of charge.
Citizens Service Center: Department of Human Services - limited in-person services for people without internet access or other extreme circumstances; Public Health - no immunization or family planning services until further notice; Pikes Peak Workforce Center - office visits limited to unemployment insurance services, other services will be offered online and via phone until at least May 1; County Assessor - temporarily closed, all business will be conducted via telephone calls, email, fax and USPS; County Treasurer - closed until May 1. Tax payments of current year taxes will be accepted to September 1st without penalty.
Colorado DMV locations: Temporarily closed. Go to mydmv.colorado.gov where you will find, in addition to driver’s license and motor vehicle renewals, many of the most popular services.
Colorado State Capitol: Closed to the public indefinitely.
Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City parking: City of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise will suspend enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas along with booting until May 11. All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits. Structured parking will also be free. The purpose of the free parking is to allow residents easy access to restaurants offering curbside food service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greccio Housing: Offices open by appointment only (no walk-ins), resident resources and assistance continues by phone, group events are suspended until further notice, maintenance calls are under increased precautions and limitations, administrative meetings are restricted.
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region: Public vaccination clinics and appointments, public spay/neuter surgeries and Wellness Waggin' events are suspended. You will be contacted to reschedule vet appointments. Still open for adoptions and pet intakes but limiting foot traffic into our facilities. HSPPR strongly urges you to keep pets in your homes at this time. If you find an animal, and it is safe to be in your household, you can fill out a found report, and we will work to reunite that pet with its owner. If you are relinquishing an animal for any reason in Colorado Springs, YOU MUST make an appointment online for strays and for owner surrenders. If you are relinquishing an animal in Pueblo, including strays, YOU MUST call 404-5421 to make an appointment. We are also limiting the number of clients allowed in our buildings at a time
Independence Center: Building closed until further notice. Services still available via email and phone.
Pikes Peak - America's Mountain: America’s Mountain will resume accepting cash and credit cards beginning May 1. To minimize interaction between visitors and staff, a 20% discount will be available to guests who purchase tickets online in May at pikespeakcolorado.com and use code “May20” to receive the discount. Gateway hours are 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. The Summit House, Glen Cove and all picnic areas are closed through June 1. Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove. No services, including restrooms, will be available on the summit. Due to utility work, there will be no access to the summit on May 1. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks in populated areas such as parking lots and restrooms. If guests do not feel well, they’re asked to visit another time. Guests should call 719-385-7325 for the latest road conditions and as always, access is weather permitting and no refunds are available.
Pikes Peak Regional Building Department: Planning and Community Development – in-person services temporarily suspended. Code enforcement and inspection services will continue in the field, with little to no personal interactions with the public. All other development applications, approvals and online functions are still available.
Mission Medical Center: If you have any respiratory issues, a cough, the flu or potentially coronavirus, PLEASE DO NOT WALK INTO THE CLINIC. Please call first and talk to one of their medical personnel, they will advise you how to proceed. No Dental Clinic. No new vision patients for glasses. The vision clinic will be open for glasses pick up only. Please call ahead for prescription refills and pickup. Appointments are being spaced out so there will be fewer people in the waiting room. More info here.
Municipal Golf Courses: Patty Jewett and Valley Hi opened for play on April 5. Modifications include the exclusive use of online tee times and payments (no walk-on play permitted), walking-only play, suspension of rental carts and other equipment, and the removal of shared touchable surfaces, including bunker rakes, ball washers, water stations and scorecards. The clubhouses are closed for public use, and food and beverage service is suspended. The driving range is also closed, and the practice area is open only to those with tee times, which are available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Peterson Air Force Base: Due to decreased vehicle traffic, the Peterson Air Force Base north gate will be closed until further notice. The west and east gates will maintain their normal operating hours. Additionally, the visitor control centers at both Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pikes Peak Workforce Center: Continues to offer job seeker/employer services and help with online Unemployment Insurance Application. Virtual office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 667-3700.
Recording Services: The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced temporary closures. The Office will temporarily issue remote marriage licenses to couples. Pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Colorado Constitution and the relevant portions of the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, Governor Jared Polis issued an Executive Order that temporarily suspends certain requirements for the issuance of marriage licenses during the closure of clerk and recorder offices due to the presence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado. Couples will be required to sign an affidavit and submit this to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in addition to the online marriage application, license fee and any other required supporting documentation. The license is valid immediately and may be used anywhere in the State of Colorado. Couples have until May 31, 2020 in which to use this license before it expires, which is 35 days following the expiration of Executive Order D 2020 014, unless further amended by the Governor. For information contact Recording 520-6200 or recweb@elpasoco.com. Other recording services are available while offices are closed. People who have documents to record may submit them by mail or drop box. The mailing address is PO Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007. The drop box is outside the east entrance of the main office, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. The documents should be in a sealed envelope and include contact information. Copy requests may be submitted via email at copyrequests@elpasoco.com.
Social Security offices: On March 17, the Social Security Administration suspended face-to-face services to the public at field offices and hearings offices nationwide until further notice.
Parks, trails and visitor centers
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area: Black Canyon and Curecanti will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. More information at nps.gov/blca/learn/news/pr20-5.htm.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Campgrounds: Closed until further notice; tinyurl.com/ujnpkgp.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument: The visitor center is closed. Rangers are available at the entrance to the visitor center to provide access to outdoor exhibits & trails. The picnic area and outdoor restrooms adjacent to the visitor center will remain open. The grounds of the Hornbek Homestead, the Barksdale Picnic area, and all other park trails will also remain open.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center: Closed until further notice.
Great Sand Dunes: Closed until further notice. For information, go to nps.gov/grsa.
Manitou Incline: Closed until further notice. Read more here.
National Park Service: The lobby is temporarily closed to all non-employees. Business hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for phone or email.
Rainbow Falls Historic Site: Spring opening has been delayed; 520-7529, elpasocountyparks.com.
Rocky Mountain National Park: Closed until further notice. Read more here.
Royal Gorge Bridge: Opens to car traffic only beginning May 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., $20 per car load; royalgorgebridge.com.
Temporarily closed
99 Massage: Temporarily closed. More info here.
Abercrombie & Fitch: All stores temporarily closed.
AMF Colorado Springs Bowling: Temporarily closed.
Apple: Retail stores temporarily closed.
Bare Feet Spa: 6789 Bismark Road, Suite 110, 573-7212, barefeetspa.com, temporarily closed. Gift cards available online. Taking appointments for May and beyond.
Barre Forte: Temporarily closed. Live streaming classes available here.
Bed Bath and Beyond: Stores will be temporarily closed.
Bear Creek Nature and Fountain Creek Nature centers: Temporarily closed until May 5. Trails are still open to the public.
The Broadmoor hotel: Will reopen its doors to our overnight and local guests on Sunday, June 28. Select restaurants, activities and offerings will reopen accordingly, in phases, as business levels and State and Federal requirements allow.
Carlie's Convenience Store: 3 N. Tejon St., closed.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort: Temporarily closed.
Carefree Bingo: 3440 N. Carefree Circle North. Closed for 30 days; 591-7835, carefreebingo.com.
The Citadel mall: Temporarily closed.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Closed for the remainder of the month. Read more here.
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Closed until further notice. Offering online programs. Staff can be contacted by phone at 385-5990 or by email for research assistance.
The Colorado Springs Senior Center: Closed through March 29. Silver Key meals will still be available. Visit csseniorcenter.com for more information.
Compassion International: Closed.
Copper Mountain: Suspension of all resort operations. Plan to resume operations if and when the opportunity presents itself. The suspension includes food and beverage operations, lodging and athletic club offerings, events, Woodward Barn, activities such as tubing and coaster as well as lift and mountain access, including uphill access.
Cowboys: Temporarily closed. More information here.
CycleBar: Temporarily closed.
Cycology Studio: Temporarily closed.
Flying W Ranch: Reopening June 26.
Focus on the Family: The Welcome Center and Whit’s End child play area are closed.
Gallery 113: Temporarily closed.
Great Wolf Lodge: Temporarily closed through June 15.
The Hive Body Piercing: Temporarily closed. Updates available on social media.
Hobby Lobby: Stores temporarily closed.
IKEA: Temporarily closed all U.S. stores.
Independence Center: Building closed until further notice. Services still available via email and phone.
Jack Miller Jewelry Designers: Temporarily closed.message left 4/28
JackRabbit and Olympia Sports: Temporarily closed. More info here.
JCPenny: Temporarily closed.
Kimball's Peak Three Theater: Closed until further notice. Gift cards available at kimballspeakthree.com.
Ladyfingers Letterpress: Closed temporarily. Visit Facebook and Instagram for details.
Liquor & medical marijuana license applications: In-Person Services will not be available. Licensing Information can be found on the El Paso County Clerk to the Board website or by calling 520-6430. Completed license applications can be emailed to carctb@elpasoco.com or mailed to PO Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007
The Local Honey Collective: Closed, offering in-store pick up and will be fully open on May 16.
Lululemon: Closing stores in North America and Europe through March 27.
Lush: Temporarily closed.
Michael Garman Museum & Gallery: 471-9391. Gallery is currently closed. Online store is available and staff will work on custom orders as they come in. Please visit website to learn more.
The Mining Exchange hotel: Temporarily closed.
Nike: Retail stores temporarily closed.
Nostalgia Tattoo: Closed until at least May 1. Instagram. nostalgiatattoos@hotmail.com.
Patagonia: Closed. Employees who can't work from home will receive their regular pay during the closure.
Pikes Peak Community College: All campus events are canceled until further notice.
Pikes Peak Library District: All locations are closed until further notice. Do not return materials in book drops. Due dates are extended until May for all library materials that are currently checked out. Online usage and services are available here.
REI: Retail stores temporarily closed.
Salvation Army Thrift Store: Temporarily closed.
Silver Key: Friends Thrift Store, temporarily closed; Food Pantry, pick up only; Connections Cafe, grab and go meals with five frozen meals for the week; Home Delivered Meals, including Meals on Wheel, enforcing a 100% no physical contact compliance (6 feet) rule; Reserve and Ride services, temporarily limited to essential transportation needs only - strictly medical and food-related trips only; tinyurl.com/roufsbn.
SunWater Spa: Temporarily closed.
TJ Maxx: All stores closed for two weeks. More info here.
Toni & Guy: Temporarily closed.
UMB Bank: Drive-through and online services only at all branches and offices.
Under Armour: Stores temporarily closed.
Urban Outfitters: Stores temporarily closed.
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: YMCA facilities temporarily closed. The Y is offering critical child care to medical professionals, first responders and other parents who need to work during this time; ppymca.org.