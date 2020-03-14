List: What's canceled or postponed in Colorado Springs and Colorado due to the coronavirus

Colorado's first presumed positive case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, was announced on March 5. Dozens of other presumed positive cases have been confirmed since then.
Schedules for schools, business events and conferences, sports leagues and musical acts have been altered. As these public gatherings get canceled or postponed, we'll be updating this list as we learn of them.
Know of an event that should be added to this list? Please email amanda.hancock@gazette.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS
- All Catholic Masses in the Diocese of Colorado Springs are canceled for the weekend of March 15-16 and until further notice.
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — The St. Patrick's Day Gala at Cheyenne Mountain Resort has been canceled.
- Care and Share Foodbank for Southern Colorado has canceled its Recipe for Hope fundraising luncheon March 19 at The Broadmoor.
- School districts — All 17 Pikes Peak region public school district, as well as Catholic schools in the Diocese of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Christian Schools are beginning their spring breaks early, with the last day of school Friday, March 13. Schools will be shut down starting March 16 for a minimum of 14 days. More here.
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade — The parade and run on Saturday, March 14, has been canceled. The festival's sporting events have been postponed. More here.
- The Broadmoor World Arena has canceled its events through April 13. Events include:
- March 20-22: "Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories"
- April 5: Jeff Dunham
- The Pikes Peak Center has canceled its events through April 13.
- March 15: "C.S. Lewis: The Screwtape Letters." Rescheduled to July 18.
- Marhc 17: "Dancing with the Stars Live!"
- March 19: "Baby Shark Live!"
- March 20: "Blessed by the Best: Gospel Explosion" featuring Yolanda Adams
- March 21: David Spade
- March 24: "The Office! A Musical Parody"
- March 25: Aaron Lewis
- March 28-29: Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents "Leningrad"
- March 30-31: "Finding Neverland"
- April 3-4: Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents "Marvel vs. DC"
- April 5: Jo Koy
- April 9: "Masterchef Junior Live!"
- April 10: The Fab Four
- UPDATED: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College — The center is closed through at least April 17. More here.
- The Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30. Canceled events: "An Iliad," "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has canceled its programming and events through April 15.
- As a precautionary measure, Temple Shalom canceled its Saturday, March 14 presentation of the film, “Crescendo.”
- "A Knight at the Theater," set for Friday, March 14, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Pikes Peak Library District.
- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has canceled its two Celtic Spirit performances for Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. More here.
- Gallery of Living Art — A Lenten season tradition, the Gallery of Living Art, set for Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at First Lutheran Church, has been canceled.
- A Days of 8ight concert scheduled for Friday, March 13, at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been postponed. The new date is April 10.
- John Denver tribute — Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon's John Denver tribute on Friday, March 13, at the Boot Barn Hall has been postponed.
- "The Thorn Tour 2020" — A theatrical production, with aerial acrobats and martial arts, "The Thorn Tour 2020" had a three-day hometown run scheduled at Springs First Church on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Those performances are canceled.
- The Colorado Farm and Art's indoor March Market, set for Sunday at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, has been canceled.
- The Gazette's Community Conversation on Accessory Dwelling Units has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Pikes Peak Center. More here.
- The Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce is converting its March 17 luncheon panel discussion into an online event.
- The Catalyst Accelerator has indefinitely postponed its data fusion demonstration day scheduled for April 2.
- The Colorado Springs World Affairs Council has canceled its March 17 event, China, Hong Kong, and the Asian Pacific and is rescheduling its April 8 event, Bipartisanship in Foreign Policy — The Conversation America Needs to a later date.
- A Pikes Peak Community Jam, set for Wednesday May 18, at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, has been postponed. The new date is April 29.
- The city of Colorado Springs has canceled a public meeting on the city's Urban Forest Management Plan on Wednesday, March 18.
- ARC Film Festival — The 8th annual ARC Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 20 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.
- Boogie at the Broadmoor featuring Leftover Salmon and other bands, set for March 20-22, has been postponed.
- The Red Hot Chilli Pipers' show on April 5 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been canceled.
- Record Store Day, celebrated at record stores around the world, will not be held on the original date of April 18. It has moved to June 20. Local stores such as The Leechpit, Earth Pig and Independent Records & Video typically participate in Record Store Day.
- SCARAB: The Journey Experience, a concert set for April 25 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, is now scheduled for June 13.
- Pierre Bensusan's concert on May 16 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been canceled.
WOODLAND PARK
- Community Cupboard Food Pantry of Woodland Park — The food pantry will be closed from March 16 - 27. Care packages to anyone and everyone available through noon Friday, March 13.
- The Rampart Library District will close the Woodland Park Public Library and Florissant Public Library from March 16 through March 30.
- Charis Bible College is closed starting March 16 and through March 27, which includes spring break. The college will re-evaluate when it will reopen on a day-by-day basis. Students will be required to study from home. The ARMI Conference also is canceled, and there will be no lives stream. Healing School will be canceled as well.
SPORTS
- High school sports have been suspended until at least April 6. State basketball tournaments were canceled after Thursday games.
- Colorado College and Air Force Academy hockey seasons are done, following the NCAA's announcement Thursday of canceled postseason tournaments.
- Denver Nuggets: The NBA has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently canceled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Colorado Avalanche: The NHL has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently cancelled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Denver Broncos: All team employees who are able to have been granted permission to work from home. The NFL has banned prospects from pre-draft visits to team facilities after Friday, according to the NFL Network. The draft is scheduled for April 23.
- Denver Broncos cheerleaders: All upcoming prep classes and auditions have been postponed until further notice.
- Colorado Rapids: MLS on Thursday suspended its season for 30 days.
- Colorado Rockies: MLB cancelled spring training and has postponed Opening Day at least two weeks from its original date of March 26.
- Colorado Sports Hall of Fame: The 2020 Induction and Awards banquet scheduled for April 23 was cancelled. The class includes Alonzo Babers, Bob Gebhard, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller, Erin Popovich and Lindsey Vonn.
PUEBLO
- Pueblo Memorial Hall has canceled or postponed all shows scheduled through April 13. More here.
PALMER LAKE
- A Suzy Bogguss concert scheduled for March 22 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake has been postponed. The new date is Aug. 16.
DENVER
- The St. Patrick's Day Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, is canceled.
- Blake Shelton — The country musician's concert scheduled Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. Tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021. More here.
- The Tri-State Auto Exhibition, set for Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at Denver's National Western Complex, has been canceled.
- Celine Dion — Celine Dion's concert on March 24 at Pepsi Center has been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
- Third Eye Blind — Third Eye Blind's concert on March 19 at Mission Ballroom has been postponed. The new date is July 25.
- Cirque du Soleil — Cancellations of its spring performances at Pepsi Center in Denver have been announded. "Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," a news release stated.
- Colorado Symphony — The Coloarado Symphony Association has postponed all concerts and events through March 31.
- The Denver Art Museum will be closed through March 31.
- The Denver Botanic Gardens is closing its indoor spaces at its York Street location, including the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory, Offshoots Café, the Science Pyramid, the Bonfils-Stanton Visitor Center and the Shop at the Gardens.
- AEG — The concert promotion company Anschutz Entertainment Group stopped concert tours until April. More postponements and cancellations at AEG venues are likely in the next few weeks.
- Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again — The Andy Borowitz event scheduled for April 25 at Paramount Theatre has been canceled.
NEDERLAND
- The 19th annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, set for Thursday through Sunday in Nederland.
ARVADA
- Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival, set for Saturday, is canceled.