Here's a look at the size of hail that fell around Colorado Springs and southern El Paso County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

- 2 inch (golf ball), 2:15 p.m.,  southwest Colorado Springs

- 2 1/2 inch  (tennis ball), southwest Colorado Springs, 2:16 p.m.

- 2.75 inch hail (baseball), 2:20 p.m., south Colorado Springs

- 2 inch, 2:34 p.m., northeast Security

- 2 1/2 inch, 2:37 p.m., north Fountain

- 4 inch, 2:57 p.m., southeast Security (largest reported to NWS)

- 2.75 inches (baseball), 3:50 p.m., possible larger but not 100 percent verified

PHOTOS: Hail damage in Colorado Springs area

Hail reportedly big as softballs fell Monday, August 6, 2018, causing damage around the Colorado Springs area - among the worst at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and in Fountain.

