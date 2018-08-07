Hail-damaged vehicles from Monday’s storm sit in the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo parking lot Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, while another storm builds over the mountains. More than 300 vehicles were damaged Monday when hail the size of baseballs pounded the zoo and its parking lot. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
It looked like thousands of golf balls on the Broadmoor Golf Course on Monday, August 6, 2018. Hail pounded the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Mary Butler walks through her backyard with a broom in hand Tuesday in Fountain. Her outdoor tent was shredded by hailstones as big as softballs Monday. “I don’t know what we did to piss God off, but it’s got to have been something,” Butler said.
From left, Tyler Allen, Chuck Martellaro and John Harden repair Veloy Montano’s hail-damaged roof Tuesday in Security-Widefield. Montano said she and her husband have paid thousands of dollars on roof repairs after three bouts of hail damage since 2015. “All of the trauma we’ve gone through, and now it’s happening all over again,” she said.
Cynthia Camble's bed was removed from her room after hail damage caused flooding June 13. Then Monday's hailstorm broke her bedroom window, so Camble used her downstairs couch as a bed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Fountain. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Cars, pictured Tuesday, were pummeled by hailstones in Fountain and Security-Widefield on Monday. Monday’s hailstorm and two earlier this summer in the Colorado Springs area were part of what atmospheric scientists are calling an “active” but not unusual year for hail events.
Yoga mats and plastic wrap cover the busted windows on vehicles at the World Figure Skating Museum and Hall of Fame where about a dozen cars were damaged by the hail storm on Monday, August 7, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Most staffers at U.S. Figure Skating had their windows shattered during a hail storm on Monday, August 6, 2018. Ingrid Benson goes back to get her belongings from her car after the storm. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after Monday's storm devastated the zoo. Brandon Sneide (left) and his family were caught in the gift shop at the zoo. Sneide said that it was like a war zone, with breaking glass and people screaming and crying. His son, Gabriel Sneide, clutches a stuffed animal from the zoo while he hugs his brother, Maximus Sneide. Savannah Sneide gets a hug from Sneide's girlfriend, Rebecca Andrews, while they wait for their ride to pick them up. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Sneide family waits for their ride home after being stranded at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo due to a monster hail storm. Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after Monday's storm devastated the zoo. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Hail reportedly big as softballs fell Monday, August 6, 2018, causing damage around the Colorado Springs area - among the worst at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and in Fountain.
(Courtesy of Cierra Turnbo via Facebook)
Many cars were abandoned in the Broadmoor area after both their windows and windshields were broken out, making it not possible to drive. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Hail that fell one mile east of The Broadmoor Hotel measures 2.5 inches in diameter. (Courtesy of Brandon Vogt)
A man shovels leaves and hail at the Broadmoor Hotel were many trees were stripped of their leaves. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Large hail stripped leaves from the trees at the Broadmoor Hotel (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after Monday's storm devastated the zoo. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after Monday's storm devastated the zoo. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A stag hunkers down near the Broadmoor before a large hail storm. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after Monday's storm devastated the zoo. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
(Courtesy of Brandon Vogt)
Golf ball-sized hail fell near The Broadmoor on Monday, August 6, 2018. (Courtesy of James Shank)
(Courtesy of Amanda Sandoval via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Bri McGrew via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Cameron Terra via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Carla Borck via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Danielle Strasser via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Jamie Unruh Proctor via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Jean Gonzales via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Mario Vasquez via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Nakayla Montoya via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Patrick Panda via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Peggy Puralewski via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Sarah Wilson via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Shonda Green via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Sharon Godfrey-Garcia via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Marisa Honeycutt via Facebook)
(Courtesy of Hannah Oliver via Facebook)
Large hail near Fort Carson. (Courtesy of Emma Pinell via Facebook)
Large hail in Fountain (Courtesy of AaronKayla Frank via Facebook)
Hail damaged totaled Sara Overall's car in Fountain. (Courtesy photo)
Hail in Fountain. (Courtesy of Sara Overall)
Hail damaged totaled Sara Overall's car in Fountain. (Courtesy photo)
While Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station came through Monday's storm with just a few dented cars, Fort Carson got slammed by hail. Peterson Air Force Base on the east side of Colorado Springs was unscathed by Monday's storms.