A boy enjoys a healthy lunch at Hunt Elementary School in this Gazette file photo.

 Jerilee Bennett
Several school districts in El Paso County are offering a food program this summer for children who may not be able to access full, healthy meals everyday. Dozens of locations will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 1- to 18-years-old, regardless of which school district they belong to.

Below is a list of locations, dates and times that free meals will be available at. Meals will not be served at any location on July 4.

District 2

Monterey Elementary School

2311 Monterey Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

June 3-July 5

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

District 8

All locations serve meals June 17-July 19 (closed July 1-5)

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aragon Elementary School

211 South Main Street, Fountain, CO 80817

Mountainside Elementary School

5506 Harr Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80902

Fountain Middle School

515 North Santa Fe Avenue, Fountain, CO 80817

District 11

Adams Elementary School

2101 Manitoba, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

June 10-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.

Lunch: 11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Adventure Club

3525 N. Carefree, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club

1455 Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

June 3-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Canterbury Mobile Home Park

3020 S. Powers, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Canyon Ridge Mobile Home Park

5150 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Carver Elementary school (outside)

4740 Artistic Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Doherty High School (W parking lot)

4515 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

June 3-August 1 (Monday-Thursday)

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Eastlake High School (outside)

2520 Airport, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

May 29-June 18

Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

East Branch Library (outside)

5550 North Union, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:15-11:45 a.m.

*Adults can pay $4 for a meal

Jackson Elementary School

4340 Edwinstowe Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

May 29-August 2

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Jr. Academy

1311 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Keller Elementary School

3730 East Montebello, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

June 10-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

McAuliffe Elementary School

830 Hathaway, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

June 10-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

McAuliffe Elementary School (outside)

830 Hathaway, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

June 24-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Meadows Mobile Home Park

4825 Astrozon Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Memorial Park (near lakefront)

1605 E. Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Memorial Park (near playground)

1605 E. Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Mitchell High School (outside near San Miguel)

1205 Potter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Old Colorado City Public Library

2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11-11:30 a.m.

*Adults can pay $4 for a meal

Palmer Park

3650 Maizeland, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Penrose Elementary (outside)

4285 S. Nonchalant St., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11-11:45 a.m.

Portal Park

3535 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:50 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Roosevelt Charter School

205 S. Byron Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

June 3-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Ruth Holly Library (outside)

685 N. Murray, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: Noon-12:30 p.m.

*Adults can pay $4 for a meal

Sand Creek Library (outside)

1821 S. Academy, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:55 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

*Adults can pay $4 for a meal

Taylor Elementary School

900 E. Buena Ventura, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

June 10-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

Tesla (RJWAC)

2115 Afton Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

May 30-June 21

Breakfast: 7-7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Twain Elementary School

3402 E. San Miguel, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Urbanites

506 East Moreno Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

June 3-July 18

Breakfast: 9:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon

West Elementary School

25 N. 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904

June 10-June 21

Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

Western Drive Mobile Home Park

1095 Western Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

May 29-August 2

Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Westside Community Center

1620 West Bijou, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

May 29-August 2

Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

District 49

Evans International Elementary School

1675 Winnebago Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915

June 3-June 27

Breakfast: 7:20-7:50 a.m.

Lunch: 11:10-11:40 a.m.

Gazette news partner, KKTV, contributed to this article.

