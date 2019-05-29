Several school districts in El Paso County are offering a food program this summer for children who may not be able to access full, healthy meals everyday. Dozens of locations will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 1- to 18-years-old, regardless of which school district they belong to.
Below is a list of locations, dates and times that free meals will be available at. Meals will not be served at any location on July 4.
District 2
Monterey Elementary School
2311 Monterey Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
June 3-July 5
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
District 8
All locations serve meals June 17-July 19 (closed July 1-5)
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Aragon Elementary School
211 South Main Street, Fountain, CO 80817
Mountainside Elementary School
5506 Harr Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80902
Fountain Middle School
515 North Santa Fe Avenue, Fountain, CO 80817
District 11
Adams Elementary School
2101 Manitoba, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
June 10-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
Adventure Club
3525 N. Carefree, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club
1455 Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
June 3-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Canterbury Mobile Home Park
3020 S. Powers, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Canyon Ridge Mobile Home Park
5150 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Carver Elementary school (outside)
4740 Artistic Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Doherty High School (W parking lot)
4515 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
June 3-August 1 (Monday-Thursday)
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Eastlake High School (outside)
2520 Airport, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
May 29-June 18
Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
East Branch Library (outside)
5550 North Union, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:15-11:45 a.m.
*Adults can pay $4 for a meal
Jackson Elementary School
4340 Edwinstowe Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907
May 29-August 2
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Jr. Academy
1311 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Keller Elementary School
3730 East Montebello, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
June 10-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
McAuliffe Elementary School
830 Hathaway, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
June 10-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
McAuliffe Elementary School (outside)
830 Hathaway, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
June 24-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Meadows Mobile Home Park
4825 Astrozon Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Memorial Park (near lakefront)
1605 E. Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Memorial Park (near playground)
1605 E. Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Mitchell High School (outside near San Miguel)
1205 Potter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Old Colorado City Public Library
2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11-11:30 a.m.
*Adults can pay $4 for a meal
Palmer Park
3650 Maizeland, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Penrose Elementary (outside)
4285 S. Nonchalant St., Colorado Springs, CO 80917
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11-11:45 a.m.
Portal Park
3535 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:50 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Roosevelt Charter School
205 S. Byron Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
June 3-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Ruth Holly Library (outside)
685 N. Murray, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: Noon-12:30 p.m.
*Adults can pay $4 for a meal
Sand Creek Library (outside)
1821 S. Academy, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:55 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
*Adults can pay $4 for a meal
Taylor Elementary School
900 E. Buena Ventura, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
June 10-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Tesla (RJWAC)
2115 Afton Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
May 30-June 21
Breakfast: 7-7:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Twain Elementary School
3402 E. San Miguel, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Urbanites
506 East Moreno Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
June 3-July 18
Breakfast: 9:30-10 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
West Elementary School
25 N. 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904
June 10-June 21
Breakfast: 7:30-8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Western Drive Mobile Home Park
1095 Western Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
May 29-August 2
Lunch only: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Westside Community Center
1620 West Bijou, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
May 29-August 2
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
District 49
Evans International Elementary School
1675 Winnebago Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915
June 3-June 27
Breakfast: 7:20-7:50 a.m.
Lunch: 11:10-11:40 a.m.
Gazette news partner, KKTV, contributed to this article.