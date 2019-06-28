Downtown streets will be closed Friday for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest, a city news release said.
Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. Tejon Street (between Kiowa and Bijou streets) and Kiowa Street (between Nevada and Cascade avenues) will be closed from 1 p.m. to midnight.
Tejon Street (between Bijou Street and Platte Avenue and between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues), Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Cascade avenues) and Bijou Street (between Nevada and Cascade avenues) will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to midnight.
More than 35,000 partygoers enjoying street food, libations and outrageous motorized demonstrations are expected downtown.
Fan Fest is free and open to the public.
Click here for complete Hill Climb coverage.