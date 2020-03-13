Colorado's first presumed positive case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, was announced on March 5. Dozens of other presumed positive cases have been confirmed since then.
Schedules for schools, business events and conferences, sports leagues and musical acts have been altered. As these public gatherings get canceled or postponed, we'll be updating this list as we learn of them.
Know of an event that should be added to this list? Please email amanda.hancock@gazette.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — The St. Patrick's Day Gala at Cheyenne Mountain Resort has been canceled.
- School districts — Pikes Peak region schools are beginning their spring breaks early, with the last day of school Friday, March 13. Schools will be shut down a minimum of 14 days. More here.
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade — The parade and run on Saturday, March 14, has been canceled. The festival's sporting events have been postponed. More here.
- Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College — The center has canceled some theater shows and museum events due to the coronavirus. More here.
- As a precautionary measure, Temple Shalom canceled its Saturday, March 14 presentation of the film, “Crescendo”.
- "A Knight at the Theater," set for Friday, March 14, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Pikes Peak Library District.
- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has canceled its two Celtic Spirit performances for Friday and Saturday. More here.
- A performance of "C.S. Lewis: The Screwtape Letters," set for Sunday, March 15, at the Pikes Peak Center has been canceled.
- "Dancing with the Stars Live!" has postponed the rest of its tour, including a stop on Tuesday, March 17, at the Pikes Peak Center.
- "Baby Shark Live!" has postponed all upcoming performances, including a Thursday, March 19, show at the Pikes Peak Center.
- The Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30. Canceled events: "An Iliad," "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
- A Days of 8ight concert scheduled for Friday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center has been postponed. The new date is April 10.
- Record Store Day, celebrated at record stores around the world, will not be held on the original date of April 18. It has moved to June 20. Local stores such as The Leechpit, Earth Pig and Independent Records & Video typically participate in Record Store Day.
WOODLAND PARK
- Community Cupboard Food Pantry of Woodland Park — The food pantry will be closed from March 16 - 27. Care packages to anyone and everyone available through noon Friday, March 13.
SPORTS
- High school sports have been suspended until at least April 6. State basketball tournaments were canceled after Thursday games.
- Colorado College and Air Force Academy hockey seasons are done, following the NCAA's announcement Thursday of canceled postseason tournaments.
DENVER
- The St. Patrick's Day Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, is canceled.
- Blake Shelton — The country musician's concert scheduled Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. Tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021. More here.
- Celine Dion — Celine Dion's concert on March 24 at Pepsi Center has been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
- Cirque du Soleil — Cancellations of its spring performances at Pepsi Center in Denver have been announded. "Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," a news release stated.
- AEG — The concert promotion company Anschutz Entertainment Group stopped concert tours until April. More postponements and cancellations at AEG venues are likely in the next few weeks.
- Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again — The Andy Borowitz event scheduled for April 25 at Paramount Theatre has been canceled.
NEDERLAND
- The 19th annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, set for Thursday through Sunday in Nederland.
ARVADA
- Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival, set for Saturday, is canceled.