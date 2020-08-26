The new school year is underway in Colorado, and several teachers and students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing some classes to shift into remote learning.
It's important to note that cases of the virus are expected and finding and identifying those cases early is a part of the strategy for many districts, such as the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD). It opened for in-person learning on Aug. 17.
A number school districts have had students and/or teachers test positive for COVID-19, including District 49 based out of Falcon, the Cherry Creek district, the Douglas County district and the Weld RE-8 district. Read more at 9news.com.
The Gazette contributed to this story.
