CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.

Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.

Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday

Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.

Tags

Load comments