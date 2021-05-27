CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail services Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts on summer break. Check individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday
Major grocery and department stores: Most open regular hours Monday.