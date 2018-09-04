Sad stories about road-rage encounters that turned deadly or resulted in injury litter the news.
Colorado Springs police say these incidents are helping to drive the number of fatal crashes in the city. Through August of this year, there have been 34 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, five shy of the record 39 deaths reported last year.
• Pascual Lopez, 42, remains jailed on a $25,000 bond on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing after he reportedly stabbed 47-year-old Gordon Salazar three times in June. Salazar said Lopez followed his stepsons home after a road-rage incident at U.S. 85/87 and Academy Boulevard.
• Jeremy Webster, 23, faces four counts of attempted murder and 16 other criminal allegations stemming from a June incident where he followed a family to a parking lot in Denver after “some type of road rage incident” and started shooting into their vehicle, killing a 13-year-old boy and critically wounding the boy’s 41-year-old mother and 8-year-old son. A 12-year-old brother was not injured.
• A road rage incident caught on camera in February 2017 near Union and Academy boulevards showed a red Jeep striking an SUV and speeding away, swerving into other lanes and also hitting a truck as it went. It’s unknown if the driver has been identified.
• An ex-Fort Carson soldier was sentenced to 32 years in prison after shooting a 34-year-old woman in the back during a road rage clash in February 2017. Khalil Jamandre Sanders, then 23, shot the woman after she reportedly cut him off in traffic in the 1300 block of Dublin Boulevard.
• Cody Lee Procasky, now 23, is serving five years in prison on charges of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, reckless endangerment and other crimes stemming from a January 2017 road-rage incident in which he started shooting at another driver who angered him on I-25.
• James Barrett, then 34, was convicted on two counts of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and spent a short time in jail after a road-rage incident in July 2016 in which he fired two shots from his motorcycle into a sport utility vehicle along U.S. 24 in Manitou Springs.
• Gerillermo Escobar-Torres, 39, became the city’s 12th homicide in July 2016 after he was shot after what police called a possible road-rage incident on Colorado 94.
• No charges were filed against an 80-year-old man who shot and killed Jesse Garcia in July 2016 after the 23-year-old aggressively tailgated him and punched him in the face in the parking lot of a South Nevada Avenue Taco Bell. Garcia had previously punched another driver who reported he was following too closely, weaving and neglecting traffic signals.
• Police arrested both drivers involved in a June 2016 road-rage incident on North Nevada Avenue that was caught on video and posted to YouTube. Both motorcyclist Skyler Bradley, then 22, and driver Brian Candelaria, then 21, were convicted of careless driving in the “altercation,” which ended with Candelaria swerving toward Bradley’s motorcycle and causing him to crash.
NOTE: This list was updated to consolidate duplicate entries on the Dublin Boulevard shooting.