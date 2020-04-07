El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have identified the following long-term care facilities have outbreaks of coronavirus.

A long-term care facility has outbreak of coronavirus when two people in the facility have a respiratory illness within a one-week period and one of them is a resident. The facility must also have one person test positive for COVID-19 during that period, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.

• EL PASO COUNTY (outbreaks as of April 5)

Aspen Living Center – 1795 Monterey Road

Bonaventure of Colorado Springs – 9112 Grand Cordera Parkway

Brookdale Skyline – 2365 Patriot Heights

Colonial Columns Nursing Center – 1340 E. Fillmore St.

Laurel Manor Care Center – 920 S. Chelton Road

MorningStar Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows – 5355 Centennial Blvd.

Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center – 2438 E. Fountain Blvd.

Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living – 3920 E. San Miguel St.

– Facilities across Colorado (outbreaks as of April 5)

• ADAMS COUNTY

Inglenook at Brighton – 2195 E. Egbert St., Brighten

• ARAPAHOE COUNTY

Abundant Blessings – 7200 S.Lincoln Way, Centennial

Brookdale Meridian Englewood – 3455 S. Corona St., Englewood

Cherry Creek Nursing Center – 14699 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora

Libby Bortz Assisted Living – 5844 S. Curtice St., Littleton

Makarios Assisted Living – Multiple locations

Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation – 3636 S. Pearl St., Englewood

RiverPointe Senior Living – 5225 S. Prince St., Littleton

Serenity House – Multiple locations

Someren Glen – 5000 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial

• BOULDER COUNTY

Balfour Retirement Community – 1331 Hecla Drive, Louisville

Boulder Manor – 4685 Baseline Road, Boulder

Bridge at Longmont – 2444 Pratt St., Longmont

Frasier Meadows – 350 Ponca Place, Boulder

• CHAFFEE COUNTY

Columbine Manor Care Center - 530 W. 16th St., Salida

• DENVER COUNTY

Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community – 4686 E. Asbury Circle, Denver

The Courtyards at Mountain View – 8101 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver

Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community - 6060 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Jewell Care Center – 4450 E. Jewell Ave., Denver

Sunrise at Cherry Creek – 251 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

• DOUGLAS COUNTY

Windcrest – 3235 Mill Vista Road, Highlands Ranch

• JEFFERSON COUNTY

Granville Assisted Living Center – 1325 Vance St., Lakewood

Lakeview Senior Living - 7390 W. Eastman Place, Lakewood

Makarios Assisted Living – 11541 W. Temple Ave., Littleton

Mapleton Care Center – 115 Ingalls St., Lakewood

Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community – 1432 Depew St., Lakewood

• LARIMER COUNTY

North Shore Health & Rehab Care Facility – 1365 W. 29th St., Loveland

• ROUTT COUNTY

Casey's Pond – 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs

• WELD COUNTY

Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava) – 1637 29th Avenue Place, Greeley

The Center at Centerplace – 4356 24th Street Road, Greeley

Fairacres Manor – 1700 18th Ave., Greeley