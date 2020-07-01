july 4

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Saturday. Check with individual bank or credit union.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on Sunday schedule Saturday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Friday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Saturday.

Postal Service: All offices closed, and no mail service Saturday.

The Gazette: Office closed Friday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Saturday. Check with individual stores.

