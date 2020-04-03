If you have an event that was changed from in-person to online due to coronavirus concerns and would like to add to our list, email information to citydesk@gazette.com.
THROUGH APRIL 11
Virtual Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by Sellstate Alliance Realty & Property Management. Download and print an Easter egg coloring sheet. Color egg and put in a window for people to see. Share your artwork by midnight April 11 for a chance to win an egg swag bag that includes an Amazon gift card, t-shirt, coloring book and more. Information available at tinyurl.com/vxq6h95.
APRIL 3
A Virtual Happy Hour: Join Mike and Amanda Bristol for a beer or two. Chat about beer or have Mike and Amanda answer your questions, 5 p.m.
Virtual First Friday: 5-8 p.m.
"Live from the Archives": With Woodshed Red, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Events Center.
APRIL 4, 11, 18 AND 25
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club's Saturday Night Live Music Stream: 6-7 p.m.
APRIL 5, 12, 19 AND 26
Wayne Wilkinson live Facebook House Performances: 5 p.m.
APRIL 6
Mindful Monday - Stress, Adaptability & Your Greatest Weapon: Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11 a.m.-noon. Registration required.
APRIL 7
Tune-in Tuesday - Story of Support the Springs: Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11 a.m.-noon. Registration required.
APRIL 8
Workout Wednesday - 9Round Kickboxing: Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11 a.m.-noon. Registration required.
APRIL 10
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce First Friday: 7:30-9 a.m. via Zoom. Registration required.
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Picks - The "Listen from Home" Edition: Some of our favorite picks to help you escape this current climate and temporarily quench your need for the arts.
Fine Arts Center at Colorado College: Museum from Home - -see O Beautiful! Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region art exhibit; Theatre from Home - -listen to music from "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."