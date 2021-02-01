Some events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
FEB. 4-MARCH 29
"Space: An Exploration of Out of this World Art" — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
FEB. 5 OR 6
Superbowl Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 or 1-4 p.m. Feb. 6, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 6
Valentines Cookie Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
FEB. 7
Fondue Basics Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
FEB. 11
Soups 1 Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
El Paso Pacers Hike — 10-11:15 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $1 donation. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/el-paso-pacers.
2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends — For ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
FEB. 11-14
Valentine's Day Survival Kits — Hosted by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, $99. Order by Feb. 9. Deliveries available Feb. 11-14: csphilharmonic.org.
FEB. 12-14
Cuisine d'Amour Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 or 13, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 12-AUG. 21
"To Bind or to Burn" — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 13
Canvas & Cookies — For ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $30. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Easy Flaky Croissants Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Valentine's Cupcake Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Conversation Heart Cooking Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, for ages 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
FEB. 14
Valentine's Day Cupcake Bouquet Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
FEB. 18
Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games — For ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
FEB. 19
Beef Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Nature's Classroom Home Studies: Discover Wetlands — For grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Puppy Power Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 20
Rock Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
Opera Cake (Coffee) Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.
Harry Potter Dessert Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
French Silk Pie Cooking Class — 1-4 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.
FEB. 21
Truffle Making Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk — Noon-2:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
Boozy Baking Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, for ages 21 and older, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
FEB. 23
Pork Expert Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 23-25
Mardi Gras Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 or 34, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 24
Chicken Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 25
Seafood Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends — For ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
FEB. 26
Southern Comforts Cooking Class — 9:30-11:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Beyond Knife Skills Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Under Pressure - Fall Chili 4 Ways Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Soups 1 Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 26 OR 27
Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 26, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
FEB. 27
Sweet Baklava Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
MARCH 12
Under Pressure - Curry in a Hurry Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MARCH 13
Gourmet Caramel Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Flavors of Puerto Rico Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MARCH 19
Meringue Madness Cooking Class — 1-3 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MARCH 20
Spring is in the Air Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MARCH 22
Spring Break Nature Explorers — For ages 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Catamount Institute, 2740 E. Caramillo St., $300. Registration required: 471-0910.
MARCH 26
Pizza Party Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MARCH 27-28
Intermediate Cheese Cooking Workshop — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $150. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
APRIL 10
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Homestead Ranch Regional Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
MAY 22
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Palmer Divide Trail. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
JUNE 5
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Black Forest Regional Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
JUNE 18-19
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 27
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — Pikes Peak, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: ppihc.org.
JULY 23
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Jones Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
AUG. 27-29
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Pre-'76 car show, drag racing, contests, music and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, $30. Tickets required: hotrodrock.com.
SEPT. 17
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Pineries Open Space. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
NOV. 20
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Kane Ranch Open Space. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.