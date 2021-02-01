inperson

Courtesy of Twitter

Some events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.

FEB. 4-MARCH 29

"Space: An Exploration of Out of this World Art" — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.

FEB. 5 OR 6

Superbowl Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 or 1-4 p.m. Feb. 6, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 6

Valentines Cookie Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

FEB. 7

Fondue Basics Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

FEB. 11

Soups 1 Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

El Paso Pacers Hike — 10-11:15 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $1 donation. Registration required:  communityservices.elpasoco.com/el-paso-pacers.

2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends — For ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

FEB. 11-14

Valentine's Day Survival Kits — Hosted by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, $99. Order by Feb. 9. Deliveries available Feb. 11-14: csphilharmonic.org.

FEB. 12-14

Cuisine d'Amour Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 or 13, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 12-AUG. 21

"To Bind or to Burn" — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.

FEB. 13

Canvas & Cookies — For ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $30. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Easy Flaky Croissants Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Valentine's Cupcake Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Conversation Heart Cooking Decorating Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, for ages 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

FEB. 14

Valentine's Day Cupcake Bouquet Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

FEB. 18

Nature Adventures: Wildlife Games — For ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

FEB. 19

Beef Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Nature's Classroom Home Studies: Discover Wetlands — For grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Puppy Power Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 20

Rock Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.

Opera Cake (Coffee) Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Geology and History Talk at Rainbow Falls — 10-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6n2t2ec.

Harry Potter Dessert Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

French Silk Pie Cooking Class — 1-4 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Winter Photography at Rainbow Falls — 2-4 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, $20; tinyurl.com/yydvb3nv.

FEB. 21

Truffle Making Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk — Noon-2:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.

Boozy Baking Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, for ages 21 and older, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

FEB. 23

Pork Expert Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 23-25

Mardi Gras Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 or 34, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 24

Chicken Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 25

Seafood Expert Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

2s & 3s Outdoors: Bobcats & Friends — For ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $3 per person. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

FEB. 26

Southern Comforts Cooking Class — 9:30-11:30 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Beyond Knife Skills Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Under Pressure - Fall Chili 4 Ways Cooking Class — 5:30-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Soups 1 Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 26 OR 27

Sweet Tarts Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 26, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

FEB. 27

Sweet Baklava Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

MARCH 12

Under Pressure - Curry in a Hurry Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

MARCH 13

Gourmet Caramel Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 10 a.m.-noon. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Flavors of Puerto Rico Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

MARCH 19

Meringue Madness Cooking Class — 1-3 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

MARCH 20

Spring is in the Air Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

MARCH 22

Spring Break Nature Explorers — For ages 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Catamount Institute, 2740 E. Caramillo St., $300. Registration required: 471-0910.

MARCH 26

Pizza Party Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

MARCH 27-28

Intermediate Cheese Cooking Workshop — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $150. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

APRIL 10

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Homestead Ranch Regional Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

MAY 22

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Palmer Divide Trail. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

JUNE 5

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Black Forest Regional Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

JUNE 18-19

The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 27

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — Pikes Peak, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: ppihc.org.

JULY 23

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Jones Park. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

AUG. 27-29

Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Pre-'76 car show, drag racing, contests, music and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, $30. Tickets required: hotrodrock.com.

SEPT. 17

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Pineries Open Space. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

NOV. 20

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hike — Kane Ranch Open Space. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

Tags

Load comments