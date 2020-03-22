Major nonprofit events, many of which are the largest fundraisers of the year for those organizations, have been canceled or postponed through mid-May due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Other announcements are pending and this list will be updated. Donations that would have been made at the events can be made at their websites.
• StableStrides Red,White and Blue Luncheon, March 27, postponed, Norris Penrose Event Center. stablestrides.org
•A Salute to Veterans Surf & Turf, Jon Fussell and Von Miller, April 2, canceled, Mining Exchange, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.
• Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner fundraiser, April 4, postponed, Marriott Hotel. trilakeschamber.com
• Never Alone Foundation Family Ball, Cheyenne Lodge, April 11, postponed. laurelsmessage.org
• Shorts Night, April 11, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, Stargazers Theatre, postponed. rmwfilm.org
• Inspire! Women in Conservation Awards, Palmer Land Trust, April 15, Penrose House, postponed. palmerlandtrust.org
• 100+Women Who Care meeting, April 15, The Warehouse, postponed. 100wwccs.com
• State of Goodwill Dinner, April 16, The Broadmoor, postponed. discovermygoodwill.org
• Balloon Ball, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, April 17, WWII Museum, postponed. childrenscoloradofoundation.org
• CASA Light of Hope breakfast and lunch, April 22, Antlers hotel, canceled, casappr.org
• Fur Ball, Hawaii Fid-O, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, April 25, tentatively rescheduled to Aug. 1, DoubleTree Hotel, hsppr.org.
•Wine Festival of Colorado Springs, Wines of New Zealand, April 23-25,benefits Colorado Springs Conservatory, postponed. winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com
• Chamber of Commerce Athena Awards, April 27, postponed until June 8, The Broadmoor hotel. coloradospringschamberedc.com
•Teen Court Annual Luncheon, April 30, postponed, DoubleTree Hotel, csteencourt.org
•Salvation Army Auxiliary Fashion Show, May 2, cancelled,The Antlers
•Chocoholic Frolic, Kidpower, May 2, postponed until May 1, 2021, kidpowercs.org
•Red Ribbon Ball, A Night in Paris, Southern Colorado Health Network, May 9, rescheduled to Sept. 12, Antlers Hotel, coloradohealthnetwork.org
•10th annual Chef Showcase, Rocky Mountain PACE, May 14, canceled, Hotel Elegante. rmhcare.org
Send nonprofit event postponements and cancellations to linda.navarro@gazette.com.