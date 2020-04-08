El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have identified the following long-term care facilities have outbreaks of coronavirus.
A long-term care facility has outbreak of coronavirus when two people in the facility have a respiratory illness within a one-week period and one of them is a resident. The facility must also have one person test positive for COVID-19 during that period, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
• EL PASO COUNTY (outbreaks as of April 5)
Aspen Living Center – 1795 Monterey Road
Bonaventure of Colorado Springs – 9112 Grand Cordera Parkway
Brookdale Skyline – 2365 Patriot Heights
Colonial Columns Nursing Center – 1340 E. Fillmore St.
Laurel Manor Care Center – 920 S. Chelton Road
MorningStar Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows – 5355 Centennial Blvd.
Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center – 2438 E. Fountain Blvd.
Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living – 3920 E. San Miguel St.
- FULL COVERAGE: Coronavirus updates from around the state.
– Facilities across Colorado (outbreaks as of April 5)
• ADAMS COUNTY
Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation – 2025 E. Egbert St., Brighton
Inglenook at Brighton – 2195 E. Egbert St., Brighten
• ARAPAHOE COUNTY
Abundant Blessings – 7200 S.Lincoln Way, Centennial
Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home – 5944 S. Logan St., Centennial
Brookdale Meridian Englewood – 3455 S. Corona St., Englewood
Cherry Creek Nursing Center – 14699 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora
Libby Bortz Assisted Living – 5844 S. Curtice St., Littleton
Makarios Assisted Living – 17003 E. Pacific Place, Aurora
Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation – 3636 S. Pearl St., Englewood
RiverPointe Senior Living – 5225 S. Prince St., Littleton
Someren Glen – 5000 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial
• BOULDER COUNTY
Balfour Retirement Community – 1331 Hecla Drive, Louisville
Boulder Manor – 4685 Baseline Road, Boulder
Bridge at Longmont – 2444 Pratt St., Longmont
Frasier Meadows – 350 Ponca Place, Boulder
Lifecare Center of Longmont – 2451 Pratt St., Longmont
• CHAFFEE COUNTY
Columbine Manor Care Center - 530 W. 16th St., Salida
• DENVER COUNTY
Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community – 4686 E. Asbury Circle, Denver
Brookdale Tamarac Square – 8030 E. Girard St., Denver
Brookdale University Park – 2020 S. Monroe St., Denver
The Courtyards at Mountain View – 8101 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver
Denver North Care Center – 2201 N. Downing St., Denver
Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus – 2445 S. Quebec St., Denver
Health Center at Franklin Park – 1535 Park Ave., Denver
Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community – 6060 E. Iliff Ave., Denver
Holly Heights Nursing Care Center – 6000 E. Iliff Ave., Denver
Jewell Care Center – 4450 E. Jewell Ave., Denver
Parkview Care Center – 3105 W. Arkansas Ave., Denver
Serenity House – 2480 S. Holly St., Denver
Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation – 1601 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver
Sunrise at Cherry Creek – 251 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver
• DOUGLAS COUNTY
Windcrest – 3235 Mill Vista Road, Highlands Ranch
• JEFFERSON COUNTY
The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center – 7100 W. 13 Ave., Lakewood
Granville Assisted Living Center – 1325 Vance St., Lakewood
Lakeview Senior Living – 7390 W. Eastman Place, Lakewood
Makarios Assisted Living – 11541 W. Temple Ave., Littleton
Mapleton Care Center – 115 Ingalls St., Lakewood
Montage Ridge – 12791 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood
Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community – 1432 Depew St., Lakewood
• LARIMER COUNTY
North Shore Health & Rehab Care Facility – 1365 W. 29th St., Loveland
• ROUTT COUNTY
Casey's Pond – 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs
• WELD COUNTY
Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava) – 1637 29th Avenue Place, Greeley
The Center at Centerplace – 4356 24th Street Road, Greeley
Fairacres Manor – 1700 18th Ave., Greeley