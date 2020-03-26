The coronavirus outbreak has dramatically changed the economy and employment around Colorado and the US. Millions in the workforce are suddenly unemployed and others are working from home, while the restaurant, hotel and entertainment industry have been decimated.
While many jobs are lost or temporarily on hold, many businesses say they have a desperate need for more workers and are now hiring.
Here is a list of businesses around Colorado that are now hiring.
- Albertsons Company, which operates Safeway, announced March 16 it was hiring 1,000 new employees in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico. Open jobs include in-store employees, delivery drivers, and distribution center employees.
Information on job openings can be found here and here.
- King Soopers is looking to hire people to help restock shelves, bag groceries, unload truck and more at its stores statewide. King Soopers held hiring events in Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday. More information can be found here.
- Amazon is hiring 100,000 full- and part-time workers nationwide at their fulfillment centers and for delivery to help with what they are calling an "unprecedented" need for labor. The company says online sales have surged well beyond what is normal for this time of year.
Information on Amazon jobs can be found here.
Domino's Pizza says they are hiring 10,000 workers to meet the huge increase in pizza orders. The chain is looking to hire in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.
Information can be found here.
Dollar General is looking to fill up to 50,000 positions nationwide by the end of April. The company says many of the positions will be temporary, but that they do anticipate long-term career growth for some of the new hires.
Details about job openings "can be found here.
Ace Distribution Center is hiring for regular and seasonal positions. You can apply online by clicking here and then scrolling down and choosing the distribution tab.
CVS Health is hiring up to 50,000 workers for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including store positions, home delivery drivers, distribution workers and customer service representatives. The company is hoping to fill these positions immediately. Details on applying can be found here.
Walgreens is hiring more than 9,500 people for positions including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. The company is hiring for full-time, part-time and temporary positions. Click here for information.
Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 workers nationwide. The company says it's expanding their workforce to include "contactless" delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup. Click here jobs in your area.
USAFA is hiring NAF (Non-Appropriated Funds) positions. Click here to view available jobs, but read the requirements carefully.
