Spring is certainly in the air as a Colorado zoo welcomes two new African lions to its pride.
The Denver Zoo's four-year-old lion, Kamara, gave birth to two healthy cubs Thursday.
The zoo's staff overseeing the lions say Kamara and her cubs are bonding behind the scenes at the Benson Predator Ridge exhibit. Watch the video here.
Kamara is a first-time mother, but learned her parenting skills from another maternal lion in the pride that birthed two cubs July 25, 2019, assistant curator of predators Matt Lenyo said in a news release.
Kamara and her cubs, whose genders have not yet been determined, will stay isolated in their den from public view for about two months to encourage bonding, then will gradually be introduced to the rest of the pride, the news release said.
