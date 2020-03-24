The line stretching across the front of the King Soopers store on Constitution Avenue wasn't for scarce necessities like break, milk or toilet paper; it was for those seeking work.
The grocery store hosted hiring events Monday and Tuesday to meet increasing customer demands while the spread of the coronavirus has people stocking up.
About 50 people, most standing the recommended six feet apart, lined the walkway in front of the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler Thomas bicycled more than 10 miles in a bid to stay afloat financially.
“You’ve got credit cards and rent. My truck’s transmission went out, so I rode here from Interquest Parkway on my bike,” Thomas said.
“I’ve probably filled out 200 job applications on Indeed and stuff like that over the past couple of weeks. … It’s brutal. It’s hard to find a job.”
Thomas was working in insurance, doing employee benefits, but the job evaporated as coronavirus spread and employers closed offices and shed employees.
“Especially with the coronavirus. It’s really tough because they don’t know if they’re going to keep their employees, right?” he said. “I just need to find a job.”
The same goes for Alex Fernandez and Rachael Botkin. Another man in line had a job as of Tuesday but declined to be interviewed for fear that could change, especially if his boss found out he was there.
In total, 183,000 jobs in retail, recreation and entertainment could be lost in Colorado, according to a report from Common Sense Policy Roundtable. More than 25,000 new applications for unemployment benefits have been filed.
For Botkin, who managed a photo studio only to see most of the bookings cancel, the disease hit as she was trying to finalize the purchase of a house.
“Our income has been cut like in half, so that’s kind of a big deal,” Botkin said standing next to her husband.
“It could influence us getting our place if I don’t have something by the time we are supposed to close.”
Fernandez, a second-year exercise science student at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, started searching for work a few months ago so he could pay tuition. His last job was at a Wendy’s, but similar jobs are off the table with restaurants limited to drive-thru and carryout.
“I’ll probably have to pull out a loan or get help from my family,” he said. “I have just about enough, but then once I pay off that tuition payment, I’m going to be pretty empty. And then there’s next semester.”
Tyler said the proposed $1,200 federal bailout check for individuals would cover about a month's rent and little more.
“If you don’t have a job, you’re good for a month, maybe,” he said. “But you can’t buy food or anything.”
Botkin was also on board, but questioned if it would work with so many people unemployed.
Other help could come in the form of increased leniency for people facing evictions and foreclosures and relaxed penalties for those unable to pay utility bills, measures taken by Gov. Jared Polis to reduce the financial impact.
While waiting in line Tuesday, job hunters were handed contact cards by another employer, Northwest Petition Management.
Stocking shelves and seeking signatures are not Thomas’ preferred field, but he hopped on his bike for a reason.
“I’m working on my computer science degree, so I’d love to be doing that,” he said. “But you’ve got to put food on the table, right?”