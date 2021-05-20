A manhunt is underway after a suspect “ambushed” and shot a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said about 3 a.m., dispatch received a call of a theft in progress near mile marker 386 on Highway 40, between Limon and Hugo on the eastern Plains.
A deputy arrived and was “ambushed,” being shot several times, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy called for assistance and several agencies responded. It’s not known if the deputy was able to fire at the suspect.
The deputy was taken to a metro-area hospital and the suspect is still on the loose, the sheriff’s office said.
The Colorado State Patrol is helping in the search for the suspect.
Highway 40 was closed from Limon to Kit Carson as authorities searched for the suspect.