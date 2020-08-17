Police are investigating reports of two explosions at a Colorado Springs shopping mall late Saturday.
Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for the police department, said Monday fireworks were the likely cause of explosions outside the Chapel Hills mall at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
One explosion was seen and another one that followed was heard by mall security in the 1500 block of Chapel Hills Drive, according to police.
Police found one of the devices that exploded and are investigating the scene of the second explosion.
Police said there is no threat to the public and no one was injured. Police have not announced any arrests.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.