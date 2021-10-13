Electric scooters started scooting around downtown Colorado Springs and the Old Colorado City area over the past week.
Lime and Veo are both offering scooters for rent by the minute to help replace trips that residents or visitors might otherwise take in their cars. Veo's scooters launched on Wednesday. Oct. 6, and Lime's were available for rent on Friday, Oct 8. Together the companies expect to put 500 scooters out on city streets initially, company representatives said.
As a new transportation option, the scooters could help cut carbon emissions from cars and ease congestion in the downtown area, said Nico Probst, Lime's director of government relations.
