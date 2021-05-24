Lightning sparked a small grass fire above The Broadmoor near Gold Camp Road Monday afternoon, officials said.
Crews responded to the fire, on the back side of Cheyenne Mountain, shortly after 2 p.m. The fire, which did not threaten structures, burned about an acre of land, according to officials.
Both Colorado Springs Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service crews responded. The later planned to be on hand until 8 p.m. Monday and would return in the morning, according to a tweet from the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.